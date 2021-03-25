FRIDAY, MARCH 26, SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Westmoreland at Allegany (2), 12:00

College Men's Basketball

Garrett at Westmoreland, 6:00

College Tennis

Frostburg State at Davis & Elkins, 3:00

College Women's Soccer

Notre Dame (Ohio) at Frostburg State, 6:00

High School Baseball

Calvary Christian at Legacy, 4:30

High School Boys Basketball

Hampshire at Keyser, 6:00, 7:30

Moorefield at Petersburg, 7:15

High School Football

Allegany at Mountain Ridge, 5:00

High School Girls Basketball

Keyser at Frankfort, 6:00, 7:30

Pendleton County at Union, ppd.

