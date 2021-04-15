FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Men's Soccer
West Liberty at Frostburg State, 7:00
College Softball
Notre Dame (Ohio) at Frostburg State (2), 2:00
College Track & Field
Frostburg State at Charleston, 3:00
College Women's Soccer
Frostburg State at Alderson Broaddus, 6:00
College Women's Tennis
California UP at Frostburg State, 4:00
High School Baseball
Bishop Walsh at Keyser, 5:00
Petersburg at Paw Paw, canceled
High School Boys Basketball
Berkeley Springs at Moorefield, 6:00, 7:15
Keyser at Trinity Christian, 6:00, 7:30
Petersburg at East Hardy, canceled
High School Girls Basketball
Sectional Finals
Keyser at Hampshire, 6:30
Frankfort vs. Petersburg at Moorefield, 7:00
High School Girls Soccer
Calvary Christian at Heritage, 4:30
High School Softball
Hampshire, Petersburg at Bub Riggleman Tournament, Moorefield, 6 p.m.
High School Track
Union at Doddridge County, 4:00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.