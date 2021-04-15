FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Men's Soccer

West Liberty at Frostburg State, 7:00

College Softball

Notre Dame (Ohio) at Frostburg State (2), 2:00

College Track & Field

Frostburg State at Charleston, 3:00

College Women's Soccer

Frostburg State at Alderson Broaddus, 6:00

College Women's Tennis

California UP at Frostburg State, 4:00

High School Baseball

Bishop Walsh at Keyser, 5:00

Petersburg at Paw Paw, canceled

High School Boys Basketball

Berkeley Springs at Moorefield, 6:00, 7:15

Keyser at Trinity Christian, 6:00, 7:30

Petersburg at East Hardy, canceled

High School Girls Basketball

Sectional Finals

Keyser at Hampshire, 6:30

Frankfort vs. Petersburg at Moorefield, 7:00

High School Girls Soccer

Calvary Christian at Heritage, 4:30

High School Softball

Hampshire, Petersburg at Bub Riggleman Tournament, Moorefield, 6 p.m. 

High School Track

Union at Doddridge County, 4:00

