(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, March 26

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson vs. Boston College

7 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Duke

SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Wooden Award Finalists

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: Drury vs. Lubbock Christian, Championship, Columbus, Ohio

COLLEGE HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Bemidji St. vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Bridgeport, Conn.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Minn. Duluth vs. Michigan, First Round, Fargo, N.D.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Lake Superior St. vs. UMass, First Round, Bridgeport, Conn.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

12 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Southern Cal

COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan

9 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

ATLANTIC CHANNEL 20 — Allegany at Mountain Ridge (Same-day tape)

FIGURE SKATING

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: World Championships, Stockholm, Sweden

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: World Championships, Stockholm, Sweden (taped)

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, Final Round, Nairobi, Kenya

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Dell Technologies, Match Play - Round 3, Austin Country Club, Austin

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kia Classic, Second Round, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif. (taped)

MLB

1 p.m.

ATTSN PGH: Spring Training: Detroit vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla.

MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, Port Charlotte, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.

NBA

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Milwaukee

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m.

NBCSWASH — New Jersey at Washington

8 p.m.

NHLN — Anaheim at St. Louis

NWHL

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Isobel Cup: Toronto vs. Boston, Semifinal, Brighton, Mass.

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Isobel Cup: Minnesota vs. Connecticut, Semifinal, Brighton, Mass

RUGBY

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — Six Nations: Scotland at France (taped)

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Sharks at Eels

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video