(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, March 26
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson vs. Boston College
7 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Duke
SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Wooden Award Finalists
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: Drury vs. Lubbock Christian, Championship, Columbus, Ohio
COLLEGE HOCKEY
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Bemidji St. vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Bridgeport, Conn.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Minn. Duluth vs. Michigan, First Round, Fargo, N.D.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Lake Superior St. vs. UMass, First Round, Bridgeport, Conn.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
12 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Southern Cal
COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern
7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan
9 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
ATLANTIC CHANNEL 20 — Allegany at Mountain Ridge (Same-day tape)
FIGURE SKATING
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: World Championships, Stockholm, Sweden
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: World Championships, Stockholm, Sweden (taped)
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, Final Round, Nairobi, Kenya
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Dell Technologies, Match Play - Round 3, Austin Country Club, Austin
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kia Classic, Second Round, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif. (taped)
MLB
1 p.m.
ATTSN PGH: Spring Training: Detroit vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla.
MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, Port Charlotte, Fla.
4 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.
NBA
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Milwaukee
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.
NBCSWASH — New Jersey at Washington
8 p.m.
NHLN — Anaheim at St. Louis
NWHL
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Isobel Cup: Toronto vs. Boston, Semifinal, Brighton, Mass.
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Isobel Cup: Minnesota vs. Connecticut, Semifinal, Brighton, Mass
RUGBY
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NBCSN — Six Nations: Scotland at France (taped)
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Sharks at Eels
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round
