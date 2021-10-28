|Friday, October 29
|AUTO RACING
|7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
MASN — Boston College at Wake Forest
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Princeton at Cornell
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Navy at Tulsa
|COLLEGE SOCCER
|4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Notre Dame at North Carolina
|GOLF
|10 a.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club; (Faldo Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
10:30 p.m.
MASN2 — Game of the Week, TBD
|MLB
|8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 3
|NBA
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Charlotte at Miami
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Denver
NHL
7 p.m.
NBCSWASH — Arizona at Washington
