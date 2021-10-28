Friday, October 29
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

MASN — Boston College at Wake Forest

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Cornell

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Navy at Tulsa

COLLEGE SOCCER
4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Notre Dame at North Carolina

GOLF
10 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club; (Faldo Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

10:30 p.m.

MASN2 — Game of the Week, TBD

MLB
8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 3

NBA
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Charlotte at Miami

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Denver

NHL

7 p.m.

NBCSWASH — Arizona at Washington

