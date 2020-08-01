FROSTBURG — Frostburg State Director of Athletics Troy A. Dell will appear on the Morning Rush on Cumberland's ESPN Radio on Monday at 7 a.m.
Dell will join The Morning Rush to talk about the Mountain East Conference, the return of fall sports and the Bobcats' second year in the league.
The Morning Rush is hosted by Tony C at 102.1 FM and 1230 AM. Listeners who can't hear the interview live can download the podcast at http://espnmorningrush.podbean.com.
Tony C hosts The Morning Rush every weekday from 6-9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.