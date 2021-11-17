BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — In addition to the individual awards, the league also announced the All-Mountain East Conference teams.
Regular season champions Notre Dame (Ohio) and Frostburg State led the way with 10 and seven first-team honorees, respectively, followed by Charleston with six. Glenville State placed three on the first team, UNC Pembroke, West Virginia State and Wheeling each had two and West Liberty and Concord had one each.
For the Bobcats, running back Gavin Lavat, wide receiver Malik Morris, fullback Nate Forte, offensive linemen Gottlieb Ayedze and Brandon Dillard made the All-MEC First Team for offense, while defensive end Carl Igweh and linebacker Hauns White both are First Team on the defensive side.
Running back Malcolm Facey, defensive end Luke Freeman, defensive backs Akyian Loney and Avery Thurman and wide receiver/returner Zae Giles all earned All-MEC Second Team honors. Frostburg was the only school to have two running backs named all-conference selections.
Rounding out the awards, offensive linemen Greg Gaines and Andrew Griffith and defensive tackle Leonard Scott earned All-MEC Honorable Mention.
The all-conference teams and individual award winners are selected by a vote of the league’s coaches.
