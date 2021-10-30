  • Steven Bittner

A look through the years at the annual Homecoming game between crosstown rivals Fort Hill and Allegany with comments from Allegany High School Principal and former Fort Hill coach Mike Calhoun and former Allegany assistant coach and player Toby Eirich. — Written and narrated by former Sports Editor Mike Burke and produced by photographer Steve Bittner.

