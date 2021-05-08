CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Even though the second quarter has been Hampshire’s kryptonite of late, the Trojans had always weathered the storm.
On Friday night, the storm proved to be too much, as the Trojans’ season came to a close, 61-49, against Wheeling Central Catholic in the Class AAA state semifinals at the Charleston Civic Center.
“These kids, they’ve fought for years,” said Hampshire head coach Daniel Alkire. “They’re an awesome group of kids. I’m not even talking basketball-related. These kids are a great group of kids. I love them dearly.
“Like I just (told) them after (the game), we’re always going to be family. They’ve created a brotherhood that not many things other than sports can do. They were part of something special. They allowed me to be part of something special. Even more so, our whole county is proud.”
“They’re in our region, so we had prepared for the possibility that we might have to play them in a regional game,” said Central head coach Mel Stephens. “So we had seen them on tape a little bit. I was impressed with their kids. They got six seniors that I’m sure have played together for a while and they really know what each other’s going to do.”
The Trojans made history on Wednesday by becoming the first No. 8 seed to ever win at the boys state tournament, a 53-47 triumph over Robert C. Byrd.
“Their win over Byrd was probably a little bit surprising,” Stephens said, “but I thought this year the eight teams that came down here were all capable of beating anybody else. And that played out. You had an eight beat a one, you had a seven (Winfield) beat a two (Fairmont Senior), so a lot of upsets there.We really didn’t look past them tonight.”
The first quarter was packed with end-to-end action, as the Trojans trailed by two, 13-11, at the end of it after Drew Keckley hit a running jumper just before the buzzer.
The Maroon Knights wasted little time — 48 seconds to be exact — to extend that lead to four, as J.C. Maxwell and Ryan Reasbeck hit back-to-back threes to make it 19-11.
WCC scored five of the game’s next seven points to open up a 24-15 lead.
Still searching for its first basket of the quarter — Trevor Sardo made 2 of 4 free-throw attempts during a two-plus-minute stretch — Mikhi Anderson ended the run at 2:20.
“Absolutely,” Alkire said. “And that’s on me as a coach. That’s not just this year. We’ve been, as a team, stagnant over quarters, over stretches, through half of a quarter. That’s on me not getting them into something, not adapting, not adjusting to them.
“That second quarter, we had 10 points, but that stretch that we weren’t scoring, ultimately hurt. It’s a game of … runs — if you’re not getting the run, it can be tough. But one thing about those is we’ve always fought back. Years ago, in my first year with the program, if you ever came to watch a game, we never gave up. We were down 20 at times our first year, down 30, and we were still pressuring the ball. We would not quit our fight. Even though we had those little slumps sometimes in the middle of quarters, we’re always getting back in the game the best we can.”
A minute after Anderson’s basket, Keckley knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key and Carter Smith got a wide-open look from the left corner and found nothing but net for a trey as the buzzer sounded. Hampshire trailed 29-21 at the break.
Wheeling scored five points in the opening minute of the second half to stretch its lead to 13, but the Trojans slowly continued to creep back into it, going on a 10-5 run before closing the third on a 7-3 run to get back to within four, 42-38, heading into the fourth.
The Maroon Knights continued their onslaught from beyond the arc, however, with Leyton Toepfer hitting a 3-pointer at 5:37 before Reasbeck hit the team’s eighth 3 shortly thereafter for a 50-40 lead.
After trailing by 12, the Trojans got back to within seven twice, but Wheeling Central went on a 5-0 run during the last 1:10 before Zack Hill made a layup to put the score at its final.
Two nights after scoring a shared game-high 25 points, Keckley again led the Trojans offensively with 15 points while Smith tacked on 10 off the bench.
“It’s been a wonderful ride with my teammates,” Keckley said. “I’ve seen all of us grow, not only on the basketball court but off the basketball court. There’s six of them here. It started with three my sophomore year and since then it’s just grown. We created relationships that are going to last a lifetime.”
“We got to the point we were trying to get to all season,” Smith said. “It just sucks that it’s all over. To be honest, I thought we were going to go all the way. I had it in my mindset since the beginning — all of us did.”
Christian Hicks echoed a similar statement, saying, “Like they said, it’s been a heck of a ride. I’m glad I was a part of it. It’s a shame it ended like this, but I wouldn’t want to play for any other team or with any other teammates.”
Unfortunately for Hampshire, Maxwell got out of a scoring slump and scored 19 first-half points en route to a 30-point performance to go along with a game-high 12 rebounds.
“I just got going early,” Maxwell said. “I struggled on Wednesday and just stayed confident. I hit my first few shots … and credit to these guys — they kept looking for me. I just kept staying confident and kept shooting and it kept going in.”
Maxwell and Reasbeck combined for 46 of Wheeling Central’s 61 points.
“Hats off to Wheeling Central,” Alkire said. “We knew they were a good team. We knew they were an excellent shooting team. I told our guys before not to help as much in the gaps because we didn’t want them having those open shots. We wanted to run them off the 3-point line. We did that, (but) they just executed well off of that. They were penetrating, they were finishing.
“Maxwell with 30 points, supposedly he’s been cold of late. He decided tonight to find his groove, and that’s awesome for him going into the biggest game of his life. Reasbeck … he’s obviously been scoring. Those two right there are 46 points. That’s 15 points left off. … It’s tough. They did what they were supposed to do and took advantage of what I was trying to prevent. Good job to them.”
While Wheeling advances to today’s state title game to face No. 3 Shady Spring, Hampshire’s season ends at 15-5 and the winning streak comes to a halt at 12.
Make no mistake about it though — Alkire expects his team to be back here again. And soon.
“Hats off to them,” Alkire said of Wheeling Central. “They’re a well-coached team. They’re a very disciplined team. And we’re on our way to being that team as well. I told these kids that we’ve been saying ‘you are starting a culture here these last three years.’ We set the standard now for Hampshire basketball and we expect nothing other than to continue that success.
“Obviously not every team can get to this point every year, but that’s our goal and I think younger kids coming up see it’s possible now for a team from Hampshire County that no one in the state knows about, at least other than the Eastern Panhandle, I think hopefully after this we’ve got a little respect now and our kids can start to believe in themselves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.