FREDERICK — Each local school system in Maryland will have the power to start the interscholastic athletic fall season in secondary schools beginning Oct. 7.
Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon made the announcement at a press conference Thursday following visits to Waverly Elementary School and the Frederick County Career & Technology Center.
“Getting our kids back on the playing field and allowing youth sports to resume this fall is critical for the social and mental well-being of our students,” Hogan said via press release. “Now that all 24 jurisdictions have submitted plans to resume in-person instruction, allowing fall sports to begin next month marks another important step on our road to recovery.”
