CUMBERLAND — After a successful two-year spell at Allegany College of Maryland, Justin Copman is making the leap from the NJCAA to the NCAA, as the sophomore will continue his basketball and academic careers at Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania.
“I think his future is very bright,” said Allegany College of Maryland head coach Tommie Reams. “One of his best traits moving forward is that he hasn’t touched his real potential yet. I expect him to take great strides over his next two years and be a drastically better player than he was here at ACM or in high school. That is not only a testament to the talent and skills he was blessed with, but the work ethic and mindset he approaches the game with.
“He is a sponge for detail. He is an all-in kind of kid. Players today will tell you how much they love the game or how bad they want to be great, yet somehow show up late to practice or find a reason to go half speed. Copman doesn’t fit that mold. He constantly shows up early and works to his maximum capacity which will allow him to reach his full potential.”
Copman, a mainstay in Cumberland as a 2018 graduate of Allegany High School, joins his brother, Jason, in excelling with the Trojans before moving on to an NCAA Division II school. Jason Copman plays at Dominican College and was recently named second-team All-Met.
“He showed flashes his freshman year,” Reams said of when he noticed Justin Copman could make the step to the next level. “In a November loss at Frederick where everything seemed to go wrong, you could see him growing before your eyes. We were turning the ball over, playing selfish basketball and he was extremely frustrated. We talked about instead of shutting down, use that energy to step up. He posted 15 points and 18 rebounds against a very good Frederick team that night and we knew where his potential lie.
“In the NJCAA Tournament, he went up against multiple bigs that signed in the SEC and held his own. He had continually risen to the occasion as a freshman. One of the final steps in his progression to the next level was when he showed simply how resilient and tough he was.
“In the final minutes of a Monday night practice, he suffered a shoulder injury. He met with our athletic trainer and worked through the protocol and was cleared to play with a brace the following night. He had 18 points and 20 rebounds in that game. I made the decision to sit him out of practice for a few days to get him healthy as you could tell his shoulder was giving him problems. Braced up and hurting, he gave us 11 points and 18 rebounds against some physical and talented forwards from Richard Bland. Those three instances showed not just the talent and mindset it takes to be a next-level player but the toughness and determination it takes to be a success.”
Copman started all 30 games he appeared in during the 2019-20 season, leading the Trojans in minutes per contest at 31.6 while averaging a double-double with 12.3 points per game and 12.2 rebounds per game marks.
“Energizing and encouraging,” Reams said of his two years with Copman. “Watching Justin develop from the player he was to the player he is stokes that coaching fire.
“I can’t give enough credit to Shane Scott for his work with him. I watched countless hours of those two skill training and Justin embracing the challenges of the game. Coach Scott’s work with him has allowed Justin to move from a 4/5 (power forward/center) in high school to a 3/4 (small forward/power forward) at the college level, which isn’t an easy change. That work will ultimately pay off for him at the next level. I am excited to see him continue to develop as he still has yet to reach his full potential.”
Copman led the NJCAA Division I in total rebounds with 366, was second in rebounds per game and second in the nation in defensive rebounds (253).
The sophomore forward had 368 points on the season — reaching double figures in 24 of 30 games played — to go along with 124 assists, 23 steals and 39 blocks, good for 73rd in the country.
“Everybody likes to say they are the first one in the gym and the last one out on a team,” Reams said. “We always joke that there is only one of those guys in each group, and he has been that guy. As a freshman, he stuck with Antoine Lewis who was a grinder and developed some really good work habits. That continued into his sophomore year.
“He showed great leadership in buying into the process of blue-collar work. He also led the charge on staying healthy. Guys at this level take their health for granted. Justin was always willing to spend the extra time before and after practice making sure his body was right. His commitment to this led to his teammates developing those good habits and taking care of themselves which really helped us limit some injuries we typically see.”
Copman shot 41.6% from the floor on 131 of 315 shooting, including 6 of 21 from beyond the arc, and 100 for 145 (69%) from the free-throw line.
Copman was also part of an Allegany team that went back to Hutchinson, Kansas, for the first time in 10 years during the 2018-19 season for the national tournament. He was impactful as a freshman, averaging roughly 8 points and 7 boards per game.
Prior to starting his collegiate career with the Trojans, Copman was voted the co-winner of the Cumberland Times-News Player of the Year for his senior campaign in 2017-18 where he averaged 13.6 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.
“Justin, much like his brother Jason, possessed a raw size and physicality that can’t be taught,” Reams said of what he saw in Copman while recruiting him in high school. “From the first time we started recruiting him, his frame stuck out to us. We knew with work he could really redefine his body and impact the game with his physicality and ability to rebound.
“The other big piece we saw, while he was in high school, was his footwork and touch. He moves extremely well for a player his size and has a soft touch with the basketball. We knew we had a player that could develop and stretch the floor to 18 to 22 feet which can drastically open up an offense.”
Reams is one of the few people who can say they coached both Copman brothers, coaching Justin the previous two seasons and Jason the two prior to that in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
“They are both strong, physical rebounders that will not shy away from contact,” he said of the similarities between the Copman brothers. “Their strength and physicality in the paint allowed both of them to excel as forwards on the defensive end and the glass. If you look at the numbers for both their freshman and sophomore years, they are almost identical, but they got there in drastically different ways.
“Jason was a 15-foot-and-in scorer. He would use his pump-fakes, up and under moves and raw strength to finish around the rim. Justin was more of a face-up stretch four by the end of his career. He used his ability to shoot the jump shot to create space. He would drive off the wing to get to his spots then use his post game to finish plays. Justin also was a great facilitator for us — he led the team in assists as a power forward.
“The biggest similarity between them though is their absolute love for the game and their competitiveness. They can have the biggest smiles and laughs or take your heart out of your chest when in-between those lines. They are willing to do the work and sacrifice part of themselves when they are on the floor but every day when they showed up it was like watching a kid showing up to a youth league game — all passion, all heart.”
Copman will join a Gannon team — coached by Kelvin Jefferson, a former assistant at Division I Old Dominion that guided the Knights to a 14-13 record in his first season at the helm — that plays in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Some of his new competition includes numerous Western Pennsylvania Division II schools, including Indiana University of Pennsylvania, California University, Pitt-Johnstown and Slippery Rock, who is coached by Allegany High School and Allegany College of Maryland alum Ian Grady.
“I’ll remember him as a great student, a great player and, more importantly, a great person,” said Reams. “Justin exemplified what it means to be a student-athlete. He worked diligently in the classroom and in the gym. He is the kind of student-athlete that makes coaching such a wonderful profession.
“We talk a lot about how our program is a family and those are the things I will remember most. Him arguing with Antoine Lewis about NBA basketball. Giving O’Bray Rufus a light-hearted quip or two, or three, or 10 when they’re doing shooting drills. Those moments of pure personality within our basketball family that make the overall experience special are the moments I will remember most.
“I can’t thank the Copman family enough for letting me be a part of both Jason’s and Justin’s basketball journeys. This coming year will be the first time in four years I haven’t had a Copman on the roster and their energy, personalities and family will be missed.”
