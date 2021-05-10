CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Although Hampshire didn’t take home the coveted state championship this weekend, the Trojans did come away with some hardware as senior Drew Keckley was named to the Class AAA all-tournament team and Hampshire won the WVSSAC Class AAA Sportsmanship Award.
The Trojans made history on Wednesday night by becoming the first-ever No. 8 seed to win a game at the state tournament — 8-seeds were 0-45 entering this year’s tournament — as Hampshire knocked off No. 1 Robert C. Byrd, 53-47.
“We were No. 12 predicted coming into the season in AAA,” Hampshire head coach Daniel Alkire said following the victory. “We were No. 8 coming into this. All those seedings are voted on (by) other coaches. Those coaches don’t know Hampshire High School and, respectfully so, we’re not exposed to those teams. We don’t get to play these teams.
“So we’ve always talked to them and seedings (and) rankings don’t mean anything. It’s all about how you go out and play. So we don’t really look into it. I know this is cliché, but we don’t look into it. We know who we are, we’re going to play how we do, and we don’t look into the seedings or rankings.”
Friday night didn’t go the Trojans’ way, as they ran into a red-hot No. 5 Wheeling Central Catholic team and fell, 61-49, in the state semifinals. WCC went on to lose in Saturday’s state championship game to No. 3 Shady Spring, 55-43.
Keckley led the charge for Hampshire in both of its state tournament games, tallying 25 points against RCB and 15 against Wheeling Central Catholic.
The Trojans trailed by four entering the fourth quarter against Robert C. Byrd, where Keckley tallied nine points to combine with Mikhi Anderson for 17 of Hampshire’s 21 points in the frame for a come-from-behind victory.
Keckley is joined on the all-tournament team by Shady Spring’s Cole Chapman, Todd Duncan and Braden Chapman, Wheeling Central Catholic’s J.C. Maxwell and Ryan Reasbeck, Robert C. Byrd’s Bryson Lucas, and Winfield’s Seth Shilot.
