KEYSER, W.Va — When tasked with selecting seniors to nominate for our Senior Spotlight, Keyser baseball head coach Scott Rohrbaugh was hard-pressed to single out one, or even a handful of fourth-years, to highlight.
Seven ballplayers — Ryan Shoemaker, Morgan Little, Evan Matlick, Adam Kephart, Hayden Faulk, Anthony Favara and Timmy Ratliff — all had meaningful careers and left a lasting mark as Golden Tornadoes.
“These are seven quality young men,” Rohrbaugh said. “Their work and dedication to the baseball program will not be easy to replace. They have always worked hard to improve their skills and were easy to coach. They were always ready and willing to donate their time and effort to work on field projects or participate in fundraising events. All of them are great examples to the younger players on how to be a team player and leader.”
For most of the team, the 2020 spring baseball season would’ve been their last on the diamond, but any dreams of a sectional run were quickly eradicated by the onset of COVID-19.
Keyser’s two leaders, Shoemaker and Little, are the lone exceptions.
“I only wish they would’ve gotten the opportunity to showcase their skills one last time, especially our two top players Ryan Shoemaker and Morgan Little,” Rohrbaugh said, “who will be continuing their baseball careers at the college level.”
Shoemaker — a four-year varsity starter — was voted as the Golden Tornado team MVP last season. He’ll be a member of the WVU Potomac State baseball team starting next year, where he plans to major in physical education.
He’ll be joined at Potomac State by another four-year varsity starter in Little, who after batting a team-high .387 in 2019 will also keep playing at Keyser’s local college in the fall, majoring in business.
As for the rest of their teammates, they won’t ever don their Golden Tornado jerseys, lace up their spikes and walk out onto a baseball field again.
While Matlick signed on last year to play golf at Bluefield College where he’ll major in business, he’s disappointed to miss out on a possible deep playoff run. With a mixture of great coaching, senior leadership and a crop of athletic underclassmen, he believes the team had a shot at a sectional championship.
Still, he’s just happy to have gotten the chance to share a dugout with his friends.
“I loved the guys I played ball with and I truly feel bad for the ones who don’t get to play in front of the scouts for a chance to play college baseball,” Matlick said. “I was just glad to have the opportunity to play high school baseball and make relationships that will last forever.”
Kephart will also continue athletics at the next level in a different sport. The two-year varsity starter will wrestle for Fairmont State, studying national security and intelligence.
Though Keyser isn’t usually considered an area baseball powerhouse, like Matlick he too had aspirations of postseason success.
“With this being my last year, I wanted what every other guy would want in their senior year, a state title,” Kephart said. “Not playing my final season was tough. Keyser is not known for having a state playoff team but I believe this would have been our year.”
Faulk, meanwhile, plans to join Shoemaker and Little at Potomac State. A four-year member of the baseball team, he hopes to eventually attend West Virginia University to become a nurse practitioner.
He, just as most seniors are, is frustrated to not be able to finish out his career on the field. But he’ll never forget his time with Keyser baseball.
“This year I really had high hopes about our team and I thought personally that as the season progressed we were going to get much better as a whole,” Faulk said. “I’m just happy I got to play for the three years that I did and had a lot of fun, making memories with my teammates that will last a lifetime.”
Ratliff and Favara, also four-year members of the squad, will join the workforce after high school, and Rohrbaugh has no doubt they — as well as their five teammates — will find success in life.
Even though the septet knows the season’s cancellation isn’t the end of the world, it wouldn’t hurt to play out one more contest. If only to be together as a unit one final time.
“I could already tell by the few practices we had, that it was going to be a fun year,” Favara said. “I just wish we could have played one final game knowing that it would be our last.”
Alex Rychwalski is a sports writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal
