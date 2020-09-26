KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser was an overwhelming force of efficiency on offense, and suffocating on defense, as Keyser racked up 537 yards of offense in a 70-19 rout over Nicholas County on Friday night at Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley.
Drae Allen, Zion Powell and Gavin Root reigned supreme in the first half and saw their only second-half action on a 38-second drive that left little doubt about the outcome of the game.
Allen, Powell and Root accounted for 392 yards, 294 of which came on the ground on just 12 carries (24.5 yards per carry) as Root was 5 of 8 through the air for 98 yards, once again showing off what he can do with his arm.
“We’re opening up the offense a little bit,” said Keyser head coach Derek Stephen. “Gavin’s arm gives us the ability to open the middle (of the field) up for Drae, and it makes our offense more dynamic.”
Allen led the ground game with 182 yards on five attempts, scoring on four of them. Powell added 70 rushes and three scores on five carries, one of which went for 0 yards after a fumble on a double-handoff exchange at the line of scrimmage.
Even more impressive was Keyser’s efficiency on a home-run hitting offense that scored seven first-half touchdowns despite having the ball for just 4:18. Tack on Allen’s 39-yard touchdown run at 9:41 in the third quarter and Keyser’s first-team offense saw just 4:56 of action, running 23 plays and amassing 420 yards (18.3 yards per snap).
“Our offense is starting to click on all cylinders,” said Stephen. “We’re starting to hit our stride and starting to get our offensive numbers up.”
In the special teams department, Seth Earnest was a perfect 10 for 10 on point-after attempts.
Zion Powell got things started for the Tornado, who received the opening kickoff, with a 42-yard scamper on a 59-yard drive that took only four plays and 52 seconds.
Keyser forced a pair of punts following the Powell score, with an illegal block in the back penalty on the latter boot putting Keyser at its own 36 to start its third drive. Root, who fumbled on the first play of the previous drive, bounced back quickly to hit a wide open Sammy Bradfield for a 33-yard gain. Powell then ran 12 yards before Allen reached paydirt on the third play, fighting off half the Nicholas County defense and scoring on a 20-yard run at 6:25 to make it 14-0.
The Grizzlies responded on their ensuing possession with a 37-yard pass from Jordan McKinney to Garrett Kesterson on fourth-and-8, but the Golden Tornado made the score a formality three plays later. Allen scored on a 49-yard run, making a touchdown out of nothing, gained two yards initially for the first down, then spinning off a defender and bursting through the secondary and into the end zone at 1:18.
Nicholas County appeared to find something in the Keyser defense that it could exploit on the next drive, quickly moving the ball down the field to the Keyser 6, forcing Stephen to burn a timeout on first-and-goal to regroup his team.
“One of the things we’ve had a problem with this year is we’ve had these ebbs and flows, these ups and downs, and we just had a lull,” said Stephen. “But they just had to wake up and climb back up to the level they were playing at. Once they did that, they were fine.”
Fine they were, stopping power back Jacob Williams on a one-yard run before getting after the quarterback McKinney on the next two plays, with Malachi Blowe breaking up a quick throw to the end zone on second down and Allen getting through the O-line untouched on third down to force an errant pass out of the end zone. The pressure continued on a 22-yard field goal try, as Keyser nearly blocked the kick, and it pinged off the right upright and left Nicholas County pointless on a lengthy drive.
Allen then channeled his inner Marshawn Lynch two plays later, capping off a 40-second drive with a 71-yard touchdown run, gaining the first down easily, then forcefully stiff-arming a defender to the turf and breaking free for the score.
“He’s a blast to coach,” Stephen said of Allen, “and it makes your coaching a little easier knowing you can hand him the ball and he’ll get those tough yards. When he gets in the open field, he’s a little bit elusive. When he gets out there, you don’t know if he’s going to run over people, run around them … he was doing a little bit of everything today.”
Keyser scored three more times before the break, with Powell reaching the end zone on a 7-yard run at 5:35 before forcing a three-and-out.
Powell returned the ensuing punt 49 yards to the one, where Root hit Dameain Emerick for a touchdown strike at 2:41.
An intentional grounding call on Nicholas County’s next play came before a fumbled snap on a punt, setting Keyser up at the Grizzlies 20. After a 12-yard run by Root, he then hit Powell on an 8-yard passing score at 1:18, putting Keyser’s halftime lead at 49-6.
The defense continues to improve for Keyser, something it will need to pick up wins throughout the remainder of the regular season and into the playoffs.
“That’s the big thing — we are coming along,” said Stephen. “We’re seeing things we struggled with last week that we got better at this week. So we’re seeing progress every week and if we keep doing that, I think we’ll be OK.”
In addition to Allen’s 39-yard scamper in the second half, Keyser had touchdowns from Chayse Evans on a 2-yard plunge and a 6-yarder from Seth Sions in the fourth quarter.
It was an emphatic win in every way for Keyser, who celebrated Senior Night prior to the game.
“It was great,” Stephen said. “All the seniors got to play. We got some passes to them and I think everyone got to touch the ball tonight. It was a big win for them and it was nice to get them out there and play.”
The Golden Tornado hope the momentum can carry into next week, playing a Hampshire team that has now won two games in a row and will be hungry to make it three and pick up its first win against Keyser since 2015.
“Our big thing is we have a ‘this play’ mentality,” said Stephen. “So we can celebrate this one tonight, but as soon as we get the film up, we’re on to the next week and we know we’re on to Hampshire.”
Kickoff on Friday at Tornado Alley is at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.