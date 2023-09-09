FROSTBURG — Unusually hot temperatures that blanketed Western Maryland and the surrounding area this week has been especially difficult on area athletes.
At Frostburg State University, where the weather is known to be on the cooler side, the 90-degree temperatures affected many sports teams’ practices.
According to the scientific journal "Coaching Science" from San Diego State University, excessive heat and humidity can lead to “increased heart rate, sweat rate and core and skin temperatures. Collapse can occur if work is continued.”
The humidity combined with the heat makes it harder to sweat — which makes conditioning and extended outdoor practices especially difficult.
This can be an issue when many are not accustomed to late season heat. Additionally, many athletes are just beginning their seasons, so most are not fully conditioned for training.
The FSU tennis team took extra precautions in light of the unexpected heat. “We’re making sure that all of us of are drinking water during practice,” said player Matt Bolen. Although it may seem like common sense, many athletes tend to overestimate their abilities and the way that they feel during practice or competitions.
“Hydrating throughout the day is important, too. And resting whenever we can,” he said.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, temperatures across Maryland have risen one to two degrees in the past century.
The heat is expected to continue to taper off in the coming week with highs in the upper 70s as fall sports teams at Frostburg continue to prepare for their seasons.
Andrew Creelman, an English/professional writing senior at Frostburg State University, is interning with the Times-News during the fall semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.