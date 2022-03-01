UPPER MARLBORO — Twelve wrestlers from Allegany and Garrett counties will participate in the Maryland Class 1A/2A state tournament on Friday and Saturday at The Show Place Arena beginning at 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Northern has the most participants with four, followed by Southern and Fort Hill with three each and Mountain Ridge’s two.
Only two of the 12 grapplers will be competing in the same weight division. They are Fort Hill senior Noah Bunbasi (21-4) and Mountain Ridge sophomore Garrett Michaels (31-6) in the Class 1A/2A 152-pound division.
The other 10 are Fort Hill’s Jaxon Jones (Junior, 120, 22-6) and Carter Hess (Sophomore, 285, 26-5), the Miners’ Frank Rizzo (Senior, 113, 22-9), Northern’s Nate Wilhelm (Sophomore, 106, 33-5), Jacob Brenneman (Junior, 138, 38-0), Jamison Warnick (Senior, 160, 31-11) and Scott Beitzel (Junior, 195, 23-6), and Southern’s Aiden Schwab (Senior, 132, 35-1), Kolton Lee (Junior, 145, 32-4) and Hunter Sanders (Senior, 182, 35-1).
To advance, wrestlers had to win or finish as the runner-up in their respective weight division at the regionals. Third-place finishers become alternates for the state tournament.
The Class 1A West Regional was held Saturday at Boonsboro High School.
In the 106 weight class, Northern’s Wilhelm lost by technical fall to Boonsboro’s Tanner Halling, who remained undefeated at 32-0.
Mountain Ridge’s Rizzo was pinned by Williamsport’s Zach Starr (26-1) at 113.
In 120, Fort Hill’s Jones was pinned by Williamsport’s Landen Harbaugh (28-0).
Southern’s Schwab suffered his first defeat of the season to Boonsboro’s Hunter Ballentine (35-2) by a 4-2 decision in the 132 weight division.
At 138, Northern’s Brenneman remained undefeated at 38-0 by pinning Catoctin’s Braden Bell (29-6) in 3:19.
The Rams’ Lee took second to Brunswick’s Morgon Corwine (27-3) in 145 after losing by 4-1 decision.
In 152 title match, the Sentinels’ Bunbasi decisioned the Miners’ Michaels 13-6 with both advancing to the state tournament.
The Huskies’ Warnick was pinned by Williamsport’s Adin Hastings (35-2) in 2:58 in 160 division.
Southern’s Sanders (35-1) took first at 182 over Catoctin’s Nathan Kovalcik (27-11) with a pin in 1:32.
Northern’s Beitzel pinned Brunswick’s Scott Haste (21-10) in 1:25 to win the 195.
In the 285-pound class, the Sentinels’ Hess was pinned by Williamport’s undefeated Max Larkin (35-0) in 5:57.
To view all the wrestlers and the brackets for all classes, visit https://www.trackwrestling.com/TWHome and follow the link to MPSSAA State Championships. It should be the first item in the Trackcast box.
