PETERSBURG, W.Va. — There are only 15 rows in most standard basketball score books.
In the most balanced offensive display you’ll ever see, Petersburg somehow managed to have 15 players score against East Hardy, and the Vikings cruised past the Cougars, 70-36, at home on Saturday.
Petersburg was able to go so deep in its bench because of a huge first-half surge, during which the Vikings outscored East Hardy 36-9. With the lead expanding to nearly 40 by the fourth quarter, the reserves got their chance.
Kayla Lantz led the way with 13 points for Petersburg. Sadie Dayton finished with 10, Carley Turner scored seven, and Jenna Burgess and Kennedy Kaposy were good for six.
Braylee Corbin added five points, followed by Kym Minnich and Mckenzie Kitzmiller with four points each. Abby Alt garnered three.
Six more players tallied two points apiece to fill out the score book.
East Hardy was topped by Tera Jones and Taylor Strawderman, who both contributed nine points.
Petersburg (9-1) is on the road against Pendleton County tonight at 7 p.m.
East Hardy (0-6) is at Moorefield tonight at 6 p.m.
Hampshire 68 Spring Mills 54
HAMPSHIRE, W.Va. — Gracie Fields tallied 23 points, as Hampshire used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Spring Mills at home on Saturday.
The Trojans were locked in a stalemate after three quarters leading 49-43, but they owned the fourth 19-11 to grab the win and improve to 7-3 on the season.
Hannah Ault (13) and Ellen Keaton (13) joined Fields in double-figures for Hampshire. Liz Pryor scored eight, Isabella Blomquist tallied seven and Lainee Selan ended with four.
For Spring Mills, Ashiya Domer and Mya Griffin led the way with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Kiran Cole was third with eight, followed by Ella Jones at seven and Taylor McIntryre’s five.
The Trojans JV’s won 51-33. Kiersten King led the way with 12 points for the Trojans. Daniela Knight and Tren Crane added 10.
Hampshire will look to sweep Frankfort with an away matchup on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Keyser 38 Pendleton Co. 30
FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Alexa Shoemaker and Rebekah Biser combined for 30 points Saturday to guide Keyser to a hard-fought defensive triumph at Pendleton County.
The teams struggled offensively during the first quarter. The Wildcats led following the frame 4-2, but that’s when Shoemaker got hot.
The junior hit a three-pointer and sunk two more field goals, adding 3 of 4 from the line, for 10 points in the second to help Keyser to a 16-12 halftime edge. She finished with a game-high 18.
The Golden Tornado fought to stay in front by a point, 26-25, entering the fourth. In the decider, Shoemaker contributed five and Biser — who ended with 12 points — made 4 of 6 from the stripe to lead Keyser to an eight-point win.
Aly Smith chipped in four points for the Golden Tornado, and Maddy Broadwater scored three.
Pendleton County was paced by Brooke Walls and Arianna Young, who finished with 11 points each in the loss.
The Golden Tornado JV team won 42-19. Alyvia Idleman scored 15 points, and Charity Wolfe tallied 10.
Keyser (7-5) is at Union tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.