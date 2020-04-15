CUMBERLAND — Four players from the Class 1A state champions, three from a national championship team, nine players from the city and the area’s leading scorer make up the 2019 boys soccer All-Area first team.
Mountain Ridge and Bishop Walsh led the way with four players apiece on the first team, while Calvary Christian and Fort Hill had three representatives apiece, Allegany placed a pair on the first team and Frankfort had one player on the squad.
The 2019 individual award winners received an automatic bid to the All-Area first team, whose stories were published in previous editions of the Times-News. Those players are: Calvary’s Will Speis, who became the first player to win the Edward C. Finzel Player of the Year award in back-to-back years; Dr. Raul Felipa Offensive Player of the Year co-winners Jacob Ritchie, of Mountain Ridge, and Briar Cessna, of Frankfort; Joe Rowan Defensive Player of the Year winner Gavin Stepp, of Fort Hill; and Bishop Walsh’s Tyler Dixon, winner of the Dave Searles Goalkeeper of Year award.
Making up the rest of the first team are Mountain Ridge’s Brady Weimer, Hunter Durst and Dawson Hormuth, Bishop Walsh’s Ethan Hoppert, Caleb Ziegler and Cameron Hein, Calvary’s Luke Mahovich and Connor O’Brien, Fort Hill’s Riley Upole and Ethan Whitacre, and Allegany’s Paul Haberlein and Christian Groves.
The second team is comprised of Jacob Tichnell (Fort Hill), Eli Wallace (Allegany), Themis Ticona (Northern), Matt Kenney (Frankfort), Seth Earnest (Keyser), Isaac Scritchfield (Calvary), Hunter Latterner (Bishop Walsh) and Joey Oyer (Mountain Ridge).
Players named honorable mention are Matthew Lawson (Fort Hill), Darian Bauer (Allegany), Eli Leith (Calvary), Will Lapid (Bishop Walsh) and Jarrett Pennington (Mountain Ridge).
Coaches voted on the top five teams this year and dispersed the number of players per All-Area team based on the results of that poll, which will appear in a future edition. Coaches then selected their own players to the All-Area team and submitted them to the Times-News. The Times-News did not receive an All-Area second-team selection from Hampshire or Southern.
Brady Weimer
Weimer, a senior captain, capped off his high school career in emphatic fashion, playing a key role in a high-octane state championship team with the Miners, tallying 12 goals and eight assists
“Brady is a big-time, big-game player,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale. “The bigger the game, the better he plays. He always rose to the occasion. His speed, mobility and fitness allow him to create high pressure on the opposing defense as he rarely came off the field. Opposing teams always marked him due to his talent.”
Weimer tallied three goals and an assist during Mountain Ridge’s state title run, scoring the lone goal against Fort Hill in the co-region final, tallying an assist in the state semifinal — a 3-0 win over Crisfield — and scoring two of the Miners’ three goals in their shutout win over Francis Scott Key in the state title game.
“The last goal was an incredible baseline attack and a near-post rocket that hit the roof of the goal,” Nightengale recalled of Weimer’s state championship performance.
“This year, Brady expanded his game,” he said. “He became a more complete player by improving his passing game to set up other players for scoring opportunities. Brady is a very savvy player. He’s like having another coach on the field because he reads the game so well and anticipates plays before they happen.
Hunter Durst
Durst, a junior, is a two-year varsity starter and repeat player on the All-Area first team after helping lead a Mountain Ridge defense that yielded 17 goals and won its last eight games.
“After the team had an unsettled start to the season, Hunter decided to own his role as the sweeper,” Nightengale said of the central defender. “He took charge of the defense and demanded excellence from every teammate. He led a defense that allowed 17 goals for the year, set a school record for posting 12 shutouts in 19 games and allowed just two goals during a five-game state championship run.”
Durst is the brother of Logan Durst, winner of the 2017 Edward C. Finzel Player of the Year award.
“His work ethic is top notch as he gives you everything every day,” said Nightengale. “He has the speed to thwart the opponent’s attack and plays a hard-nosed physical game. He scored three goals, all from set pieces that we sent him forward because of his superior ability to win the ball out of the air.”
Hunter Durst won the Mountain Ridge team award for Defensive Player of the Year and also scored three goals in 2019.
Dawson Hormuth
Hormuth, another key spoke in Mountain Ridge’s defensive wheel, capped off his high school career as a captain and three-year varsity player.
“Dawson moved into a defensive role this season after playing midfield last season,” Nightengale said. “He locked down the outside defender spot with a quiet demeanor but tough style of play.”
Hormuth tallied one assist on the year in the Miners’ most important game of the season — the state championship.
“He was tough to beat,” said Nightengale. “Many teams challenged him and had very little success. He was a blue-collar guy who just got the job done without any flashiness. Dawson added to our offensive attack by making overlapping runs and was still able to get back on counters due to his superior conditioning. He was an 80-minute man, playing the entire game for most games.”
Ethan Hoppert
Hoppert, a three-year starter, followed up a junior campaign as a first-team All-City member with a spot on the All-Area first team.
Hoppert, a senior, overcame a hamstring injury in the first preseason game of 2019 to finish with four goals and one assist in eight games.
“He worked hard in physical therapy, thanks to Rehab 1st, they were able to get him back on the field quickly and he only missed six regular-season games,” said Bishop Walsh co-head coach Whitey Hoppert.
Two of Hoppert’s goals came at a crucial time, in the first half of a 3-2 win over Mountain Ridge, as BW became one of just two area teams to take down the Maryland Class 1A champions. Hoppert also assisted on the game-winning goal at home against Fort Hill.
“Ethan was counting on a big senior season,” said Whitey Hoppert. “Taking the advice from Coach Joe Rowan last year, he worked hard in the offseason to become a better player. We wish he would have been healthy all season.”
Hoppert is involved in a number of other activities at Bishop Walsh, including the baseball team, Burgundy Brigade, the yearbook staff and Spartan Theatre.
Caleb Ziegler
Ziegler, a senior and two-year starter at left defender, played a key role in Bishop Walsh’s area low of 12 goals against in 14 games played.
Ziegler was able to also provide some offense for the Spartans, using his long throw-in abilities in the offensive third to create goal-scoring chances.
“Caleb is a quiet player,” said Whitey Hoppert, “but don’t be fooled, he plays with intensity. We knew that Ziggy, his nickname, was not going to back down from offensive players that chose to come down his side. If there was a 50/50 ball to be played, he came out on the winning side more times than not.
“He worked hard in the weight room and in practice. He can be best described like a Weeble toy from the 1970s — Weebles wobble, but they don’t fall down.”
Ziegler also plays baseball and is part of the Burgundy Brigade.
Cameron Hein
Hein is the lone freshman to appear on the All-Area, finished the year as the Spartans’ leading scorer with nine goals and five assists while playing all 14 of Bishop Walsh’s games.
He started in 13 games, recording a hat trick in the season and he never looked back after being moved to forward following Hoppert’s preseason injury.
“Although only a freshman, he was one of the team leaders on the field and at practice,” said Whitey Hoppert. “He knows the game, has outstanding ability and can play all positions on the field, including goalie.
“We are going to rely on Cam a lot next year, as we are graduating eight seniors, and he will be called on to continue to be a leader in the coming years. If he continues to improve, he may be one of the leading players in the area.”
Luke Mahovich
Mahovich, a junior, was the heart of a Calvary defense that yielded 32 goals in 24 games.
Battling with a knee injury throughout the year, Mahovich earned the nickname “The Rock” from his teammates and fans, according to head coach TJ Housel.
“He’s a natural leader on and off the field and would always come up big for us in dangerous situations,” Housel said. “Having his leadership on the field played to our advantage when we had two of our four backline playing in brand new positions, he was able to encourage and lead his teammates through one-on-one training, encouraging words, and his own actions.”
Mahovich tallied two goals on the season in blowout wins over Northern and New Life, but he also converted a penalty kick in the shootout in the Eagles’ National Christian School Athletic Association’s Divison 1 championship win over Life Center Academy, of Burlington, New Jersey.
Connor O’Brien
O’Brien, a junior striker, finished 2019 as the area’s sixth-leading scorer and the Eagles’ second-leading scorer with 20 goals and five assists, good for 45 points in 23 games played, for a 2.25 points per game average.
“Connor is a hard man to mark with his speed,” said Housel. “He didn’t meet many defenders able to keep up with him, and when he did, he still found ways to score.”
O’Brien found the back of the net consistently, scoring in 16 games while also assisting in three games in which he didn’t score.
He also scored when the Eagles needed it most, tallying a first-half goal in the Eagles’ NCSAA 2-1 semifinal win over Victory Christian and Calvary’s lone regulation goal in the national championship game against Life Center.
“Connor is a joy to coach,” Housel said. “He takes criticism well and is a great example of how to handle tough situations.”
Riley Upole
Upole caps off his high school career as a four-year starter and one of the area’s premier all-around players, rotating around between all thirds of the field, as well as goalkeeper.
“Riley has proven his value in many ways throughout the year,” said Fort Hill head coach Jim Hott. “He is a true defender but also has great one-on-one skills on offense. He is one of the most versatile players I have ever coached.”
Upole, a quick dribbler and proficient with both feet, was lethal with the ball on his left foot, tallying 11 goals and four assists in 16 games played, recording 26 points and 1.63 points per game.
“He has a deep understanding of the game and helped his teammates immensely,” said Hott. “He plays with extreme confidence and control and is capable of taking over a game.”
Upole excels off the field as well, being named the Student-Athlete of the Month by the Times-News in October 2019. He is second in his class with a 4.46 GPA, president of the National Honor Society, member of the National Social Studies Honor Society and is an AP Scholar with Distinction.
He recently received a Congressional Nomination to the Naval Academy and is also seeking admittance to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, according to Hott.
In addition to soccer, Upole is a member of the track & field and unified bocce ball teams. He also plays travel soccer for Liverpool FC in Hagerstown.
Ethan Whitacre
Whitacre, a four-year varsity player, played a vital role as an outside defender in Fort Hill’s three-man defensive setup that allowed just 13 goals in 16 games.
“He is a strong player and is not afraid to put his body on the line to defend,” Hott said. “He is a very smart player that understands the game very well.”
Whitacre tallied two goals and two assists, as well as being recognized by his teammates and coaches following three games.
“His goal in the season opener at Calvary Christian Academy was fantastic,” said Hott. “He won the ball at midfield and took a rocket of a shot just inside the offensive half, at the sideline, and beat the goalkeeper.
“He is not only great on the field but an equally great student. He practices as hard as he plays and has a great relationship with his teammates and coaches. He is a special player that will be greatly missed.”
Paul Haberlein
Haberlein, a sophomore, burst to the upper echelon of the scoring charts in 2019, tallying 17 goals and five assists for 39 points in 15 games for a 2.60 per game average.
Haberlein is part of an underclassmen group that shows plenty of promise for the blue and white.
“Our sophomore class is loaded,” head coach Paul Haberlein said following the team’s loss to Fort Hill in the playoffs. “We had mostly sophomores on the field, and freshmen, and our jayvee team went 9-3. ... We’re going to have talent. ... And we have great kids too. They’re your A students of the school, B students of the school.”
Haberlein scored against every team on the Campers’ schedule. He also plays club soccer for the Maryland Olympic Development Program team and the Beadling Showcase team in Pittsburgh.
Christian Groves
Groves caps off his high school career as the area’s fifth-leading scorer and Allegany’s second-leading scorer, one spot behind Haberlein in both categories.
Groves finished with 17 goals and three assists for 37 points and a 2.47 points per game average in 15 games played.
“Christian is a great player with great speed and agility,” said coach Paul Haberlein. “Christian had a great career for the Campers.”
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
