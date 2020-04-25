CUMBERLAND — Allegany led the way with six selections, with Mountain Ridge following up with four, and Bishop Walsh and Hampshire three apiece to mold the 2019 girls soccer All-Area first team.
Winners of the individual awards claimed automatic spots on the first team, with three Allegany players claiming individual honors — Kelsey O’Neal won Player of the Year, Skylar Ellsworth claimed Offensive Player of the Year and Katie Sterne was named co-Goalkeeper of the Year alongside Fort Hill’s Hailey Ternent.
Mountain Ridge’s Reagan Miller and Southern’s Emily Pysell shared the Defensive Player of the Year award.
Allegany’s three additional first-team selections were Jordan Chaney, Emma Cook and Lydia Martz, while Mountain Ridge named seniors Kate Baker, Abby Rose and Gabby Wolfe to the first team. BW’s representatives are Lexi Appel, Shianna Cromwell and Ale Puerto. Hampshire selected Nicole McManamay, Morgan Pyles and Emma Shreve.
Southern and Fort Hill’s additional selections were Hana Nazelrod and Destinee Barney, respectively. Frankfort’s Kaitlyn Crist, Northern’s Raelyn Bowser and Petersburg’s Satori Paoli round out the first team.
Named to the second team were Kalyn Lutton and Hannah Willetts of Allegany; Ella Squires and Sarah Wharton of Bishop Walsh; Maggie Slocum and Angela Fagga of Hampshire; Alexa Cook and Raegan McKenzie of Mountain Ridge; Tia DaGiovanni and Liv Warne of Southern; Carly Bennett of Fort Hill; Rachel Noah of Frankfort; Gabby Baker of Keyser; Katlyn Weimer of Northern; and Tiffany Paugh of Petersburg.
Making up the honorable mentions are Allegany’s Sydney Lechliter, Bishop Walsh’s Jen Witt, Fort Hill’s Hannah Bollack, Frankfort’s Michele Phillips, Hampshire’s Savannah Garrett, Mountain Ridge’s Ella Hoffman, Keyser’s Abigal Davis, Northern’s Bailey Keller, Petersburg’s Madi Kirby and Southern’s Keyara Rhodes.
Jordan Chaney
Chaney thrived in her first season with the Campers, finding the back of the net 13 times with a pair of assists.
“Jordan is blessed with scary speed, quickness and a motor that just will not quit,” said Allegany head coach Kyle Martz. “Put those three qualities with solid technical skills, and she is a player that is worthy of a first team selection.”
Chaney’s 13 goals led a balanced Allegany 42-goal attack that saw 11 different goalscorers, with Ellsworth talling eight goals and O’Neal finishing third on the team with six goals.
“She drew a lot of attention defensively and that opened up things for other girls,” Martz said of Chaney. “Jordan’s improvement throughout the season showed a maturation that made me proud to watch.”
Emma Cook
Cook, a three-year starter, played a central role in an Allegany defense that yielded 12 goals and an area-best nine shutouts in 15 games.
“Elected captain this season, she excelled as a central defender in shutting down the other team’s central attackers,” said Martz. “Emma is the kind of player that does not back down from a challenge.”
Cook played centrally beside O’Neal, with Sydney Lechliter and Ryland Kienhofer playing outside at the fullback spots. All four, along with Sterne, will return next season, giving the Campers a formidable defense to build a successful team around.
“She leads by example with hustle, she is strong vocal leader and she has a high soccer IQ,” said Martz. “Paired with her intense work ethic this adds up to a deserved first team selection.
“She is a fiery competitor who has a good grasp of the game. She is reliable in her effort and drive to improve.”
Lydia Martz
Martz graduates as a four-year starter for the Campers, who finished as Class 1A West Region I runners-up.
“She has always been a central player with continually improving foot skills and a high soccer IQ,” said Martz. “As a captain, Lydia blossomed as an impact player and capable leader. One role of her position was a defensive mid, and she did that by controlling the middle of the field, winning balls and maintaining possession.
Kyle Martz also noted Lydia Martz’s propensity for helping the attack, where she scored twice and tallied four assists.
“Lydia is good communicator, has good skills and always looks to have purpose on every touch,” said Kyle Martz. She dominated and played fierce.
“As her dad, I’ve watched her play soccer for a lot of years and am so proud of the player she has become.”
Kate Baker
Baker, a senior midfielder, was a four-year varsity player for the Miners, capping off her high school career with being the recipient of the team’s Most Valuable Midfielder award.
“Kate Baker was equal parts field general, team leader and Tasmanian devil,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Gene Lescallette. “She played every game with an intensity that is rare to see at the high school level, and brought four years of varsity experience to match that work rate.
Baker scored seven goals and tallied four assists in 2019, finishing her four-year career with 16 goals and 18 assists in 66 games played, including the last 49 as a starter averaging just over 76 minutes per game.
“She is one of those players who you never had to ask to ‘pick it up’ or ‘work harder,’” said Lescallette. “She gave everything she had to give in every game she played. Her desire to win was contagious, and was one of the reasons that she was a natural leader and a team captain.”
Abby Rose
Rose, a hybrid midfielder/defender, was a three-year varsity player and was named recipient of the United Soccer Coaches Senior Excellence Award.
“Abby probably could have scored 10 goals a season and added 12 assists for us,” Lescallette said, “but her talent and tenacity as a defender, and this year as a holding midfielder, made her more valuable to the team than goals.”
She had four goals and four assists in her senior season, averaging 74 minutes played per contest. She started in all 49 games of her varsity career.
“Her speed, persistence and skills shut down almost all serious threats to score against us before they had much of a chance to get started,” said Lescallette. “She was presented with the United Soccer Coaches Senior Excellence Award for: having made significant contributions to the team; representing the finest attributes of a team player; and consistently projecting a positive attitude.”
Gabby Wolfe
Wolfe, a midfielder, was named team MVP in her senior season, her only campaign played at Mountain Ridge after transferring, starting in 17 games.
“Gabby was an impact player for us,” said Lescallette. “She brought an arsenal of weapons to the game in the form of great speed, superb shooting ability, field vision and an all-star work rate. She was a scoring threat, but never hesitated to pass to a teammate in better position.”
Wolfe averaged a goal or assist per game, finishing with seven goals along with a team-best 10 assists while playing 74 minutes per game.
“She worked as hard, if not harder, on defense than the attack, and it was rare for an opponent to get past her,” said Lescallette. “It was her ability to perform well in any situation, in any position, in any game that made her our team Most Valuable Player.”
Lexi Appel
Appel, who played as a centerback in 2018, moved to the other end of the field in 2019 to finish as BW’s third-leading scorer and 13th on the area scoring chart with eight goals and three assists in 15 games played.
“She is excellent in the air, great closing speed and is a take charge defender with great leadership,” said Spartans head coach Ray Kiddy. “Lexi will be continuing her college soccer career playing for coach Moe Pratt at Potomac State College.”
Shianna Cromwell
Cromwell, a standout at centerback for the BW over the last three years, played a key role in a defense that led the Spartans to a 12-3 season.
“She has great closing speed and is strong in the air,” Kiddy said of her abilities.
Cromwell is part of a group, along with Appel and Cromwell, that has led the Spartans to 23 wins over the past two season. Cromwell will be joining Appel at Potomac State in the fall.
Ale Puerto
Puerto took the league scoring chart by storm with a sophomore campaign to remember, scoring 23 goals and tallying three assists to lead the area in points with 49.
“What is amazing about the number of goals is that Ale was our goalkeeper for one third to half of all games,” said Kiddy. “She is excellent with both feet and strong in the air.
Nicole McManamay, Morgan Pyles and Emma Shreve
McManamay appears on the All-Area first team for a third consecutive season, while Pyles is named to the first team for the second time in a row.
Shreve was part of the All-Area team each of the past three years, being named honorable mention in 2017 and second team in 2018 before being picked to the first team in 2019.
Hana Nazelrod
Nazelrod has been the starting goalkeeper for the Rams for the past 2 ½ years.
“She takes command of the field from the goal and is a real leader of the team on and off the field,” said Southern head coach Larry Smith.
Nazelrod played a big role in the Rams’ ability to stay in close games, finishing 6-8-1 with with four of their eight losses coming by one goal — all 1-0 games — against three of the area’s best teams, Mountain Ridge, Bishop Walsh and Allegany twice.
Destinee Barney
Barney was the standout on a Fort Hill defensive front that played in front of Ternent, who has won the Goalkeeper of the Year award in each of the past three seasons.
“She was a solid performer on the field in a new position this year,” said Sentinels head coach Mark Kowalski. “Destinee played outside defender, often with the responsibility of shutting down the opposition’s top offensive player.”
Kaitlyn Crist
Crist, after being named honorable mention in each of the previous two seasons, averaged a goal per game, had the second-most goals in the area and was third in the area in points per game.
“She has outstanding fundamentals and a desire to succeed,” said Falcons head coach Amber Knotts said of Crist, who is a four-year starter. “She has a great sense of the field. Kaitlyn always pushes herself to excel in all she does on and off the field.”
Crist tallied 18 goals and three assists in 18 games played for 39 points, second-most in the area, and 2.17 points per game.
Crist runs cross country as well as playing basketball and softball. She is seventh in her class with a 4.2 GPA.
Raelyn Bowser
Bowser, who was named honorable mention for her 2017 campaign, led Northern in 2019 with 11 goals and nine assists to finish on the All-Area first team in back-to-back seasons.
“Raelyn Bowser is a solid midfielder who plays every game with passion,” said Huskies head coach Richard Bowser. “She dominates her position with strength and skill. Her ball placement for corner kicks gave Northern scoring opportunities. She was a team leader who her coaches and teammates could always count on.”
Satori Paoli
Stats are hard to come by for Paoli, but not for a lack of trying, as she was stingy on defense over the past four years for Petersburg and excelled in her senior campaign to be named first-team All-Area.
“She played defense all four years for the Lady Vikings and combined quickness and aggressiveness to be pretty irritating for opposing players,” said Vikings assistant coach Tom Hencke. “She was All-Potomac Valley Conference, which proves her value was recognized by other teams in the conference.
“She missed a couple of games toward the end of the season and that was probably a big factor in the team missing out on a couple of possible wins because we had to play short-handed — this year’s team had just 11 players.”
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
