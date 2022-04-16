Three schools still had basketball left to play in the 2019-20 season when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the campaign to a halt, and those three squads stuffed that season’s All-Area team.
Mountain Ridge star Sean Brown, the area’s leading scorer and rebounder, was named Area Player of the Year.
Southern (22-3), which was slated to face Edmondson-Westside in the Maryland 1A state semifinals in College Park, slotted two on the first team: Bryson Wilt and Isaac Upole. Cory Ashby made the second team.
All that stood between Frankfort (20-4) and a trip to the West Virginia Class AA state tournament was a game at Fairmont Senior. Jansen Knotts was the key cog on that team — he made the first team — and his teammates David Blanco and JJ Blank landed on the second squad.
Keyser (18-7) was set to host North Marion in the co-region title game, and its senior leader Ryan Shoemaker is slotted on the first team. PJ Kennedy and Shawn See are second-teamers.
Fort Hill standout Kantrell Stubbs, who was second in the area in scoring, filled out the first team. Mountain Ridge guard Brady Weimer made the second squad.
Because Southern had the area’s top record and was still alive in state tournament play, and Frankfort — who also still had a shot at a state title — defeated the Rams, 50-48, in their lone regular-season meeting, the squads shared the area championship.
Player of the Year Sean Brown, Mountain Ridge
Brown was a dominant force inside and out on a Mountain Ridge (16-12) unit that advanced to the 1A West Region I championship game, eventually falling to Southern.
The then-senior, who just wrapped up his second season as a member of Frostburg State’s basketball team, averaged 24.1 points and 12.1 rebounds — both area-best marks — with 2.5 assists, 2.6 steals and 2 blocks per game. Brown also made 135 of 175 free throws, good for 77%.
The Mountain Ridge guard is the first Area Player of the Year winner in school history, and Brown is the first from a consolidated Western Allegany County school since Westmar’s Alex Kinnie won the award in 1997.
“He could do everything,” Miners head coach Dave Hobel said. “He could score, he could rebound, he could guard every player. He broke scoring records, rebounding records, steals. He was just an excellent all-around basketball player.
“He was a special player. He worked hard, he was very coachable and listened. Even though he scored, he did it within the offense. He was a team player.”
First Team Jansen Knotts, Frankfort
Knotts, who had just completed an impressive sophomore season at Waynesburg in which he averaged 11.4 points per game, was Frankfort’s leading scorer at 16 points a night.
The then-senior’s signature performance came when he scored 37 points in a double-overtime defeat in the section title game to Keyser. In that bout, the other four starters and two bench players fouled out, and Knotts finished the game with four junior varsity players, falling just one point short.
For the season, Knotts also averaged 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, one block and shot 70.2% from the line. Knotts was named Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year and Class AA All-State second team following the season.
“Jansen Knotts was probably the best facilitator that I’ve got to coach since I got into coaching,” Frankfort head coach Scott Slider said. “I saw that when he was working on our youth programs all through middle school and coming into high school.
“I liked his attitude, the way he got everyone involved and he was highly skilled. He probably was a little too unselfish at times. ... Quite the individual.”
Ryan Shoemaker, Keyser
Shoemaker scored more than 1,000 career points at Keyser, and that experience was most evident in the Tornado’s playoff win at Frankfort when the guard made 16 of 22 free throws.
Over the course of the season, Shoemaker averaged 14.5 points, two assists, two steals, four rebounds and shot 83% from the charity stripe.
Shoemaker, a three-year starter that played bigger than his 5-foot-6 size, was also an All-Area football selection at quarterback and defensive back during his senior year.
“He’s like a coach on the court,” Keyser head coach Johnny Haines Jr. said. “He really could just get to the line anytime he wanted. He was a knock-down free-throw shooter. He was a leader.
“His size alone, the determination to finish every play was something special. At Fort Hill one time he shot 19 of 20 from the free-throw line. ... He never got rattled, and you could trust the ball in his hands at all times.”
Bryson Wilt, Southern
Wilt didn’t always look for his shot, but when the Rams needed a bucket, the senior was their man.
In a thrilling 59-58 win over Surrattsville in the state quarterfinals at Ram Arena, Wilt buried a pair of crucial 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. As a defender, Wilt was arguably the area’s best.
The Southern guard — who starts alongside Knotts at Waynesburg — averaged 15.4 points, three assists and four rebounds per game during his senior campaign. He made 83 of 105 free throws (79%) and finished with a 3-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Wilt won the Western Maryland Athletic Conference Player of the Year and was given third-team All-State honors by the Maryland Basketball Coaches Association following the season.
“Bryson was a big-time competitor,” Southern head coach Tom Bosley said. “He didn’t like to lose. Nobody does, but he would do the extra work. He had an unbelievable knowledge on the court. He knew the motion offense inside and out, and he understood what we were trying to do on the defensive end.
“He was very good down the stretch of games, a clutch player. He really wanted to be in that situation. ... He really hit some key shots for us. He hit a couple threes in maybe the greatest game ever played in our gym (against Surrattsville).”
Kantrell Stubbs, Fort Hill
It had been nearly 10 years since Fort Hill had swept crosstown rival Allegany in a season, but behind a combined 58 points over two games from the pure-scoring Stubbs, the Sentinels went 2-0 against the Campers for the first time since 2012.
A hard worker, Stubbs improved his outside shot and his defense to become one of the area’s top players. As a scorer, Stubbs averaged 21.3 points per game to go along with 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and two steals a night during his junior season.
“Kantrell, he’s a phenomenal athlete,” Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. “He steadily got better every season. He was our team leader in a number of categories. He just worked extremely hard. He’s gonna go down as one of the top scorers that ever played at Fort Hill. It’s unfortunate he didn’t get to play his senior year.
“His shot improved, his strength, his speed, his jumping ability. He became a better defensive player and had a better grasp of what we were trying to do defensively. I would imagine him to have worked just as hard his senior year, and he wouldn’t turned out to be a special basketball player.”
Isaac Upole, Southern
The 6-foot-5 lefty had one of the greatest sophomore seasons in Southern history.
Upole’s 468 points are more than any second-year Ram ever, but the star’s role extended far beyond his scoring acumen. Operating as more of a point-forward, Upole dished out a team-high 3.5 assists a game, creating a true one-two punch with Ashby down low.
The then-sophomore averaged 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and shot more than 80% from the free-throw line.
“Isaac had an amazing sophomore season,” Bosley said. “He had good size. He set the all-time sophomore scoring record for our school. A good rebounder, shot an unbelievable percentage from the floor, and he shot it well from the foul line.
“He could also finish with either hand, which I think is part of what made him one of the best sophomores in our history. ... He didn’t care what he needed to do to win, he would do it.”
Second Team Cory Ashby, Southern
The other half of Southern’s paint tandem was as efficient as you could be around the cylinder. Ashby made 143 of 207 two-point field goals (69.7%) during the 2019-20 season.
Ashby, who now plays baseball at WVU Potomac State, posted 13.2 points and six rebounds a night as a Ram.
“His toughness is one of the things that jumps out,” Bosley said. “He was a tenacious defender in terms of going at people taking critical shots. He blocked the go-ahead attempt against Surrattsville, and he hit a big free-throw down the stretch.
“He was a really good rebounder, and I think his experience at College Park as a junior really helped him as a senior.”
David Blanco, Frankfort
A force down low, Blanco provided Frankfort with a real inside-outside game. As a senior, the forward averaged 10.9 points, eight rebounds, 1.7 assists, one steal and one block a game.
“David inside, for as big of a guy as he was, he always had a quick step,” Slider said. “I thought officials called walks inside because of how quick he was. He could get the ball on the glass, he made good moves on the post position.
“He could also jump pretty well for a big kid. He could use either hand going to the basket. Finish very well with his left hand, and maybe even a little better than with his right.”
JJ Blank, Frankfort
The ever-efficient Blank was an All-PVC performer alongside Frankfort teammates Knotts and Blanco, averaging 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals a game. His 83% mark at the charity stripe was the Falcons’ best.
While Knotts was generally Frankfort’s high scorer, Blank was its leader at the point guard position. And for as good as he was on offense, Blank was one of the better defenders in the area.
“JJ is probably the best point guard that I’ve got to coach,” Slider said. “Had very good control of things for us on the court. The guys looked at him as the leader even with Jansen Knotts on the team, because he was the one that called out the plays and got everyone set.
“Along with JJ’s offensive ability, he could shoot the ball well and get to the hole well, he was a great defensive stopper. From the time he got injured to the rest of the season, we struggled to stop guys going to the basket.”
PJ Kennedy, Keyser
The do-it-all guard did a little bit of everything for Keyser, averaging 11.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals a game. In that wild 71-70 win over Frankfort in double OT, Kennedy made 13 of 15 free throws in a game where every point mattered.
“PJ, his work ethic comes to mind,” Haines said of what he remembers about coaching Kennedy. “In the offseason, in practice, he was always working to be the best. He excelled because he put in the time on the court. A true point guard, very unselfish and very coachable.
“And obviously, he comes from a basketball family.”
Shawn See, Keyser
During his senior season on the hardwood, See averaged a double-double, scoring 10 points and pulling down 12 rebounds a night. The 6-foot-10 forward, who is now an offensive lineman at West Virginia, also blocked a pair of shots a night.
“He’s just a gentle giant,” Haines said. “A force inside offensively and defensively. He just went out and had fun. He just let the game come to him as well, and he put the work in during the offseason to get better.
“One memory that stands out was a time at Berkeley Springs, when he took it from the half court line, went down and dunked. ... His demeanor on the court, always positive. He never got rattled.”
Brady Weimer, Mtn. Ridge
Weimer may be the only player on the All-Area team that didn’t average double figures, but he was one of the more impactful.
A tenacious defender, Weimer had a motor that never quit, providing a lockdown defensive complement to Brown’s elite scoring. During the course of 2019-20, Weimer tallied 9.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and two steals a game.
“Brady was very gifted,” Hobel said. “His gift was his game sense. He could anticipate and read things in advance. He’d be guarding his guy on the wing, and he would anticipate hat his guy would throw it into the post and get the steal.
“He was just one of those kids, no matter what sport he’d play, he’d have a great sense of what’s going on.”
