All-WestMAC

Co-Players of the Year — Carly Bennett, Fort Hill; Avery Miller, Allegany

First Team

Sydney Snyder, Mountain Ridge

Karli O'Neal, Fort Hill

Shylah Taylor, Allegany

Abbie Maddy, Mountain Ridge

Second Team

Kayijah George, Fort Hill

Carly Wilt, Southern

Maggie Nickel, Southern

Kylee Barnes, Northern

Lydia Nelson, Northern

Honorable Mention

Lilliana Zembower (Allegany); Alayzia Trimble (Fort Hill); Bayleigh Lamberson, Reghan Sivic (Mountain Ridge)

———

Conference Standings

;W-L;PER

Fort Hill;7-1;.875

Mtn. Ridge;6-2;.750

Allegany;4-4;.500

Southern;2-6;.250

Northern;1-7;.125

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video