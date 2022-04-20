All-WestMAC
Co-Players of the Year — Carly Bennett, Fort Hill; Avery Miller, Allegany
First Team
Sydney Snyder, Mountain Ridge
Karli O'Neal, Fort Hill
Shylah Taylor, Allegany
Abbie Maddy, Mountain Ridge
Second Team
Kayijah George, Fort Hill
Carly Wilt, Southern
Maggie Nickel, Southern
Kylee Barnes, Northern
Lydia Nelson, Northern
Honorable Mention
Lilliana Zembower (Allegany); Alayzia Trimble (Fort Hill); Bayleigh Lamberson, Reghan Sivic (Mountain Ridge)
———
Conference Standings
;W-L;PER
Fort Hill;7-1;.875
Mtn. Ridge;6-2;.750
Allegany;4-4;.500
Southern;2-6;.250
Northern;1-7;.125
