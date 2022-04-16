All-WestMAC

Player of the Year — Nathaniel Washington, Mountain Ridge

— Isaac Upole, Southern

First Team

Caiden Chorpenning, Allegany

Anthony Burns, Fort Hill

Peyton Miller, Mountain Ridge

Gabe Hebb, Southern

Amare Kennedy, Mountain Ridge

Second Team

Chazz Imes, Allegany

Ethan Glotfelty, Southern

Owen Seifarth, Allegany

Bryce Schadt, Fort Hill

Kellen Hinebaugh, Northern

Honorable Mention

Bryce Synder (Mountain Ridge), Darian Bauer (Allegany)

