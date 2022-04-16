All-WestMAC
Player of the Year — Nathaniel Washington, Mountain Ridge
— Isaac Upole, Southern
First Team
Caiden Chorpenning, Allegany
Anthony Burns, Fort Hill
Peyton Miller, Mountain Ridge
Gabe Hebb, Southern
Amare Kennedy, Mountain Ridge
Second Team
Chazz Imes, Allegany
Ethan Glotfelty, Southern
Owen Seifarth, Allegany
Bryce Schadt, Fort Hill
Kellen Hinebaugh, Northern
Honorable Mention
Bryce Synder (Mountain Ridge), Darian Bauer (Allegany)
