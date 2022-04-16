All-Area

Player of the Year — Isaac Upole, Southern

First Team

Nate Washington;Mtn. Ridge;Sr.;G

Gabe Hebb;Southern;Sr.;G

Anthony Burns;Fort Hill;Jr.;G

Caiden Chorpenning;Allegany;Jr.;F

Peyton Miller;Mtn. Ridge;Jr.;F

Noah Broadwater;Keyser;So.;G

Second Team

Amare Kennedy;Mtn. Ridge;Sr.;G

Kellen Hinebaugh;Northern;Jr.;F

Chazz Imes;Allegany;Jr.;G

Dawson Price;East Hardy;Jr.;F

Easton Shanholtz;Hampshire;Jr.;F

Honorable Mention

Owen Seifarth (Allegany); Bryce Schadt (Fort Hill); Jenson Fields, Zack Hill (Hampshire); Cam Layton (Frankfort); Jeff Eyler (Northern); Bumby Vanmeter, Slade Saville (Petersburg); Devin Gaither (Union).

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal

