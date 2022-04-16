All-Area
Player of the Year — Isaac Upole, Southern
First Team
Nate Washington;Mtn. Ridge;Sr.;G
Gabe Hebb;Southern;Sr.;G
Anthony Burns;Fort Hill;Jr.;G
Caiden Chorpenning;Allegany;Jr.;F
Peyton Miller;Mtn. Ridge;Jr.;F
Noah Broadwater;Keyser;So.;G
Second Team
Amare Kennedy;Mtn. Ridge;Sr.;G
Kellen Hinebaugh;Northern;Jr.;F
Chazz Imes;Allegany;Jr.;G
Dawson Price;East Hardy;Jr.;F
Easton Shanholtz;Hampshire;Jr.;F
Honorable Mention
Owen Seifarth (Allegany); Bryce Schadt (Fort Hill); Jenson Fields, Zack Hill (Hampshire); Cam Layton (Frankfort); Jeff Eyler (Northern); Bumby Vanmeter, Slade Saville (Petersburg); Devin Gaither (Union).
