CUMBERLAND — When a team is hitting 3-pointers, it helps everything else falls into place more easily. Fort Hill was red-hot beyond the arc in the first half, and Olivia Looker delivered a clutch 3-pointer in the third to push the Sentinels’ lead back to double digits for good as they took down visiting No. 3 Allegany, 54-35, on Wednesday evening.
Looker led the offensive onslaught with a game-high 16 points and seven rebounds as she, Carly Bennett and Karli O’Neal combined for 45 points. Bennett tallied a double-double with 15 points and a team-high 10 rebounds, as O’Neal tacked on 14 points and four assists. Alayzia Trimble also grabbed seven boards.
“This was one of their best performances of the season,” said Fort Hill head coach Sarah Bennett. “It was an overall team game. We set out a goal tonight to communicate better, to play better team basketball and be enthusiastic, and they definitely hit all three of those tonight. I’m a proud coach tonight.”
After the teams traded baskets in the opening minute, the Sentinels went on a 9-0 run with 3-pointers by Carly Bennett, Looker and O’Neal for an 11-2 lead at 3:52.
The Campers responded with a 4-0 run, including a 3-pointer from Avery Miller, but Bennett got a putback to fall and Looker hit a 3-pointer from the corner as the Sentinels led 16-9 at the end of one thanks to four 3-pointers.
“It brought up the energy,” Sarah Bennett said of the 3-pointers. “They hit them in practice. It’s something we hadn’t put too much in a game. Hampshire did it to us last time and they’re excellent at them, so we took a little lesson and they decided to start putting them up ourselves and it worked out.”
Fort Hill continued to knock down shots from behind the arc in the second period, getting 3-pointers from O’Neal, Carly Bennett and Kayijah George. The Sentinels also got a pair of traditional three-point plays from O’Neal to open the frame and Bennett to close it for a 34-21 halftime advantage.
“They did everything we asked them to do,” Sarah Bennett said of O’Neal and Carly Bennett. “You have Kayijah George in there with her assists, and all the post players. But overall I think they just work together to make sure that those two were able to hit where they needed to and they just stepped up for us tonight.”
After scoring 12 points in the second, a lid shut on the basket and the Campers couldn’t get much to fall in the second half.
“I thought we played hard,” said Allegany head coach Jim O’Neal. “I thought we competed. I just think we didn’t score enough points to put pressure on them at any time in the game, so I think that was kind of the difference in the game.
“One thing we talked about at halftime, first half we didn’t really execute in the offense,” he said. “ In the second half, I thought we did a nice job running the offense, got a lot of good looks, but it was just one of those nights.”
Jordan Chaney opened the second half with a 3-pointer to get the Campers to within 10, 34-24.
After the Sentinels got a lay-in from Carly Bennett and a foul shot from Looker, Miller and Liliana Zembower got putbacks to fall to get the Campers back to within single digits at 37-28.
But that was when Looker knocked down a 3-pointer from the right elbow, effectively putting the stamp on the envelope with a 42-30 lead entering the fourth, where Fort Hill outscored Allegany, 12-5.
“She does that for us,” Sarah Bennett said of Looker’s clutch shooting. “It seems like whenever the pressure is on, she must have ice in her veins. She just goes ahead and pulls it through for us. She definitely sealed the door for us and pulled us through that third quarter.”
Chaney led the Campers with 10 points on three 3-pointers and a free throw, while Miller added nine points and Faith Stevenson had eight.
The loss was Allegany’s first game since Jan. 11, a 42-39 loss at Spring Mills.
“It has been a challenge, not just for us but for everybody,” said Jim O’Neal. “With kids in and out and layoffs because of weather, it’s been a challenge. But I like the kids we have. They work hard. We had good practices. I don’t think that had any impact on tonight’s game. It just didn’t work out for us.”
It’s a short turnaround for the Campers (4-4), who have now lost three straight and host Clear Spring tonight.
“I don’t know if I look at it as how many you win and lose in a row,” O’Neal added. “Sometime’s it’s just the schedule. We’ve played Berlin, very good. Spring Mills, very good. Fort Hill’s got a nice team. So I don’t look at it that way. I thought we competed in all those games. We’ll move on to tomorrow night’s game against Clear Spring.”
Fort Hill (6-3) got a win when it needed it most, snapping a two-game losing skid that pushed it out of the Area Top 5 this week. The Sentinels are at Keyser on Friday.
“We talked about that at practice the past couple times,” Sarah Bennett said of the losing streak. “We’ve had so many cancellations with snow and everything. ... It was something we talked about as a team on Saturday after the Hampshire game that we need to come back to who we are, and they definitely did that tonight.”
