FROSTBURG — In the spring of 1993 a group of Beall High School basketball players got together and decided they would like to recognize coach Robert “Ozzie” Nelson.
Nelson had passed away in December of 1992. His teams of the 70s were some of the best in Beall history. They made three trips to the state tournament and in 1977 they lost in overtime in the state finals.
The players came up with the idea of a golf tournament benefitting athletics at Beall High School.
They wanted it to be a fun, affordable event with all funds raised going to all sports at Beall.
Hence, the initial tournament was held on the first Friday in August at Maplehurst Country Club with approximately 120 golfers participating. The tournament was played in flights to give all a chance to compete. Afterwards, a dance was held late into the evening to keep the fun going.
The tournament was played in eightsomes making for a more social event.
Over the years, a hole was designated where the golfer must tee off by throwing the golf ball up in the air and hitting it with a baseball bat.
Teams were also allowed to use a Texas tee on any hole where a player could tee it up in the fairway. There is also a hole where a golfer may use a throw and, lastly, golfers can play putt poker by keeping track of their putts on each hole. Those putts determine how many playing cards a team receives with the best poker hand receiving half of the pot.
The tournament continued to grow in numbers each year, peaking at 168 players in the late 1990s.
In 2006, Nelson’s long time assistant and successor Mick Cunningham also passed away and his name was added to the tournament as he had contributed much to the success of those teams of the 70s.
The tournament has been held each year with the exception of 2018 when Maplehurst was closed. Several tournaments were shortened due to weather and one was postponed to a week later.
The real unsung heroes are the individuals, families and businesses throughout Allegany County that have played, donated prizes, sponsored holes, loaned carts and contributed in so many ways. Many have contributed for all 30 years.
The sad part is that over this time, many players and supporters have also passed away and at each tournament those that are gone are recognized.
Others that have made huge contributions are volunteers that have given their time and talents by registering players, selling chances, working holes and providing manpower for the event’s success.
Administrators and the staffs of Beall and Mountain Ridge high schools have also gone over and above in their support.
In 2019, the tournament was moved to Cumberland Country Club, where the 30th will be held on Friday with a 1 p.m. shotgun start where more than $150,000 is expected to be raised to benefit Mountain Ridge athletics.
