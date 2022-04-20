FROSTBURG — The All-Star Classic between Maryland and West Virginia returns to Frostburg State for its 40th year on Sunday.
The All-Star game, sponsored by the Frostburg Lions Club, will be played at Bobcat Arena beginning at 4 p.m. There will not be a girls game due to lack of players to fill out the Maryland team.
For the boys, the Maryland team will be coached by Mountain Ridge head man Dave Hobel, and Pendleton County’s Jeremy Bodkin will head the West Virginia squad.
Times-News All-Area first-team standouts Nate Washington of Mountain Ridge and Gabe Hebb of Southern headline the Maryland side.
Bryce Schadt (Fort Hill), Ethan Glotfelty (Southern), Collin Lowry (Mountain Ridge), Solomon Green (Allegany) and Tyler Yoder, Jeff Eyler and Austin Hinebaugh (Northern) fill out the Maryland stars.
Moorefield placed three on the West Virginia team and Pendleton County slotted a pair.
Dean Keplinger, Ryan McGregor and Coleman Mongold (Moorefield); Tanner Townsend and Cole Day (Pendleton); Hunter Van Pelt (Keyser); Bryson Lane (Frankfort); Slade Saville (Petersburg) and Zack Hill (Hampshire) will represent West Virginia.
The roster for both teams is listed in today’s Scoreboard section on Page 3B.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.