CUMBERLAND — The 60th Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament scheduled for March 11-13 at Frostburg State University has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.
The ACIT Committee made the announcement Tuesday morning in an email and cited the continuing restrictions from COVID-19.
It was also announced on the tournament's official Twitter account, @acit2021, in a pair of tweets.
"It is with great difficulty we announce today the 2021 ACIT is cancelled. We had high hopes in March 2020 that we would host our 60th tournament in 2021. After thoughtful evaluation of all options we are unable to move forward this year due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions.
"We know how much this tournament means to all the teams, fans, and the community and plan to return in 2022!"
Last year, the tournament was canceled six hours before the first game was supposed to start as the virus was just beginning to wreak havoc throughout the sports world.
