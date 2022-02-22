CUMBERLAND — After two years of cancellations, the 60th Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament is all systems go as the field was finalized on Tuesday.
The three-day tournament at Frostburg State University’s Bobcat Arena will begin on Thursday, March 10.
“We’re very excited to be able to do this tournament again for the community,” ACIT general chairman Joe Carter told the Times-News on Tuesday. “I know I’ve had a lot of people in the community ask me about it. They’ve missed it and it’ll be great for them. We’re looking forward to it.”
Carter also praised the work the ACIT committee has done to bring the tournament together over the past two weeks.
Playing host is Bishop Walsh, who has been put through the gauntlet this season with the top teams in the country as part of the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference.
The Spartans are joined by a pair of Baltimore Catholic League schools, four from the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and, for the first time in 45 years, a team from New York.
Both BCL schools are familiar faces to the Alhambra, with St. Frances (31-5) — regular-season conference champions — returning for the 13th time. Joining the Panthers is Mount St. Joseph (25-5) — the Gaels are making their 17th appearance.
The regular-season co-champions of the WCAC headline the group coming out of the D.C. area, with Paul VI (23-4) and Bishop McNamara (19-3) returning to Western Maryland. The other two WCAC teams need no introduction, with 25-time ACIT champion DeMatha (17-5) and Gonzaga (16-7) making the trip out west.
Rounding out the field is Long Island Lutheran (18-5) out of Brookville, New York. The last New York team to appear in the ACIT was Staten Island’s Monsignor Farrell in 1977.
Pairings for the first night will likely be out by Friday, according to Carter.
There will be a slightly different format to this year’s tournament on the second and third nights. In years past, the winners of Games 1 and 2 would play each other on Friday, while the losers of Games 1 and 2 would meet on Day 2 in the consolation bracket — the same with Games 3 and 4.
This year, the championship bracket will remain the same format that has traditionally been used — winners of Games 1 and 2 will meet, as will the winners of Games 3 and 4, with the winners of those two games meeting for the championship. However, the ACIT will wait until all the day’s games are played before deciding the following day’s matchups in the consolation bracket. With multiple teams from two conferences, Carter and the ACIT committee want to avoid repeat matchups if possible. Carter said that strategy was used in 2019 on the final day of the tournament.
The ACIT will base its masking policy on Frostburg State’s guidances that are in place, which at the moment state that masks are required when indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Additional coverage in the lead-up to the ACIT will appear in the Times-News over the next two weeks.
