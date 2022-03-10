For the first time since 2019, the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament returns to Western Maryland this afternoon as St. Frances and Bishop McNamara will square off to commence 12 games over three days at Frostburg State University’s Bobcat Arena.
This year marks the 60th ACIT after the tournament was canceled each of the previous two years due to the COVID pandemic.
“It is exciting,” ACIT general chairman Joe Carter told the Times-News on Wednesday. “I think it’s exciting for our community to be able to attend again and see some great basketball. We’ve had to work hard, probably six weeks less time to get it done. So we’re looking forward to it. A lot of things have changed in two years and it’s added some extra work for us.”
The meeting between the Baltimore Catholic League regular-season champion St. Frances Panthers (33-7) and Washington Catholic Athletic Conference postseason runner-up Bishop McNamara Mustangs (21-4) tips off at 4 p.m., followed by tournament host Bishop Walsh (7-13) facing defending ACIT champion DeMatha (18-7) at 5:45 p.m.
ACIT newcomer Long Island Lutheran (18-5) gets the evening action underway at 7:30 p.m. when the Crusaders square off with Gonzaga (18-9) of the WCAC. In the nightcap, WCAC postseason champion Paul VI (29-4) will take on BCL tournament champion Mount St. Joseph (31-5).
“I think we’re excited because I’m not sure I could pick the winner,” Carter said. “Sometimes you can, sometimes you have an idea of who will be in the finals. There are a lot of good teams. I would think Paul VI would be a favorite with everything they’ve won, but Long Island Lutheran is in the top 25. Gonzaga, DeMatha, St. Frances, McNamara have all been ranked in the top 25. I think it comes down to who gets hot for three days.
“And I would never count out Bishop Walsh. I don’t think anybody played a tougher schedule, for sure. The Baltimore Catholic League teams are good. Mount St. Joe won the BCL tournament. I think we have eight quality teams. I think anyone can win it. The most interesting thing about this tournament this year is that unless you were a freshman in 2019, you’ve never played in this tournament. That’s not many people. I think that’ll be exciting and interesting.”
This year’s tournament made a minor change to the schedule of how Day 2 and Day 3 will play out. As it was in years past, the winners of Games 1 and 2 will meet on Day 2 in Game 7, as will the winners of Games 3 and 4 for Game 8. Then, the winners of Games 7 and 8 will meet in the championship Saturday night at 8:15 p.m.
The matchups in what traditionally was the consolation bracket will instead be determined at or near the end of each day. That way, the number of rematches from regular-season conference play can be limited. The ACIT committee used a similar strategy in 2019.
The Spartans, coached by Dan Prete, are again playing host to the tournament after a grueling schedule in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference that included matchups against national powerhouses like Sunrise Christian, La Lumiere, Oak Hill, Montverde Academy and IMG Academy.
“I think the one bad thing about Bishop Walsh is we haven’t been able to play in a while,” said Carter, who is the president at Bishop Walsh. “It’s tough to stay sharp, but they know what’s on the line. They know what’s expected of them and they’ll do a tremendous job. It’s kind of a big weekend for Bishop Walsh alumni. They’re used to seeing BW lose by 30, 40, 50, 60, and every once in a while we pull off and win a game. I hope we can get a crowd we got three years ago the night Bishop Walsh played Goretti in the third game. That was probably the biggest crowd I’ve seen in the years we’ve done the tournament.”
Bishop Walsh is led by senior Travis Roberts, who is committed to Jacksonville State. Local product and 3-point machine Mikey Allen, a junior, recently received his first Division I offer from Maine, in addition to a standing offer to play under Sean Brown at Frostburg State in Division II. Since joining Prete midseason, junior Mike Williams has provided the Spartans with a spark during NIBC play.
Sophomore guard TJ Robinson has also drawn interest from Division I schools, receiving offers from LSU, Kansas State and Robert Morris, to name a few.
The Spartans’ Day 1 opponent, DeMatha, needs little introduction as 25-time ACIT champions.
The Stags, under the direction of interim head coach Pete Strickland, are led by a trio of senior Division I commits, including Rodney Rice, who is heading to Virginia Tech, where former DeMatha head coach Mike Jones is the associate head coach under Mike Young. Senior guard Tyrell Ward is heading to Xavier and forward Jerrell Roberson will play just southwest of Hyattsville at James Madison.
The opening matchup of St. Frances vs. Bishop McNamara should get the tournament off to a thrilling start, as both teams are strong enough to make a push to the title game.
The Panthers, coached by Nick Myles, are looking for their first ACIT championship since 1996, led by senior guard Bryce Lindsay, who is committed to South Carolina. Lindsay, initially set to play at Bishop Walsh over the offseason, is joined by senior forward Cortez Johnson, committed to UNC Greensboro. St. Frances is also backed by junior guard Jahnathan Lamothe, who made the BCL All-Tournament team, and underclassmen Daquan Davis and Carlton Carrington III.
Bishop McNamara, who shared the regular-season WCAC title with Paul VI, is making its first ACIT appearance since 2011. The Mustangs are led by 6-foot-10 Miami commit Favour Aire with talented youngsters Jeremiah Quigley, a junior, and Jaren Curtis, a freshman, in the backcourt.
Long Island Lutheran, coached by John Buck, will become the first team from New York to appear in the ACIT since Staten Island’s Monsignor Farrell did so in 1977. The Crusaders, who haven’t played since Feb. 19, are led by Providence commit Jayden Pierre.
Steve Turner’s Gonzaga College Eagles, who were WCAC tournament semifinalists, are led by a pair of Division I commits in Devin Dinkins (George Mason) and Jared Turner (Northeastern). The Eagles are a senior-laden group with Quinn Clark producing on the wing and Nick Evans at forward. Freshman Nyk Lewis looks to become the next guard to become a top prospect under Turner, following in the footsteps of 2017 guard Chris Lykes, who played four years at Miami before transferring to Arkansas this season.
Paul VI will square off with another ACIT title game-worthy opponent in Mount St. Joseph. Glenn Farello’s Panthers, fresh off a nail-biting win over McNamara in the WCAC tournament final, are led by Dug McDaniel, a guard committed to play under Juwan Howard at Michigan. McDaniel, who won WCAC Player of the Year, is joined by junior DeShawn Harris-Smith on the wing and sophomore Ben Hammond in the backcourt. Freshmen Jaquan Womack and Christian Gurdak provide balance in the frontcourt.
Perhaps no team enters the ACIT hotter than Mount St. Joseph, winners of 12 straight, including a 66-56 win over St. Frances in the BCL championship game. The Gaels feature a relatively young team, led by sophomore Bryson Tucker, who has drawn interest from plenty of Division I schools as the top player in Maryland and seventh in the nation amongst 2024 players, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. A strong junior class of Amani Hansberry, Ace Valentine and Austin Abrams has paced head coach Pat Clatchey’s team this season, with Clatchey picking up his 750th win last week.
How to watch
Tickets will be sold each day at the door. Prices are $10 for adults and $8 for students.
Monumental Sports Network will stream all 12 games online at monsports.net/hshoops, where you can sign up for a free seven-day trial.
Masks required
Per Frostburg State University policy, masks will be required at the tournament, regardless of vaccination status. Carter noted that masks will be provided at the door for those who don’t bring a mask with them.
