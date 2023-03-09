FROSTBURG — Western Maryland’s annual basketball finale has arrived, with the 61st playing of the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament tipping off this afternoon at Frostburg State’s Bobcat Arena.
This year’s field features four returnees from the 2022 tournament in Bishop Walsh (9-19), DeMatha (19-12), Gonzaga (25-9) and Bishop McNamara (25-8), the latter three reigning from the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
Rounding out the field are St. John’s (30-3) of the WCAC, and St. Maria Goretti (27-7), of the Baltimore Catholic League, along with newcomers Bullis School (25-3) and Catholic (33-2).
McNamara and Bullis will get things started at 4 p.m., followed by Gonzaga vs. Goretti at 5:45 p.m.
The penultimate game features St. John’s and Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Bishop Walsh and defending champion DeMatha will square off in the nightcap at 9:15 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s opening night matchup that saw the Stags end the game on an 8-0 run for a 61-57 win over the Spartans.
Players to watch
This year’s tournament features zero players in the top 100 of the 247Sports Class of 2023 composite rankings.
Both players in the top 100 from the Class of 2024 belong to St. John's.
Donnie Freeman is the 29th-ranked player in the top 100 and a four-star talent. The 6-foot-8 power forward has no shortage of Division I offers, including Maryland, Pitt, Alabama, LSU, Texas, Iowa, Virginia Tech and Georgetown, to name a few.
Daquan Davis, a 5-11 point guard, is No. 76 in the Class of 2024 and has offers from nearly a dozen Division I schools, including Maryland, Penn State, Texas A&M, Illinois and George Washington.
Bishop Walsh’s Mike Williams, signed to play in the fall at LSU, is the highest-ranked senior in the 247Sports composite rankings at No. 157. The 6-3 shooting guard is coming off an impressive showing at last year’s ACIT with team-high point totals of 20 in the four-point loss to DeMatha and 17 in a 47-46 victory over Bishop McNamara. Williams tallied 13 on the final night in a 74-73 win over Mount St. Joseph.
Goretti sports two players who were named to the All-BCL first team in Caleb Embeya and Dionte Alexander, along with BCL’s Most Improved Player of the Year winner Najeh Allen.
Other Division I-bound seniors are Mason So, of DeMatha, going to UNC Greensboro and Malik Mack, of St. John’s, who will play at Harvard in the fall.
New kids on the block
Bullis School, of Potomac, is playing in its first ACIT after winning the regular season and tournament championships in the Interstate Athletic Conference. Bullis dominated IAC play, going 9-1 in the conference with an average victory margin of 18.
The Bulldogs were upset in the quarterfinals as the No. 1 seed in the Maryland Private School state tournament, falling to eventual champion Mount Zion Prep.
Catholic, out of Virginia Beach, Virginia, is also making its first appearance at the Alhambra, hot off regular season and postseason titles in the Tidewater Conference of Independent Schools.
The Crusaders extended their winning streak to 30 games after wins over Steward in the TICS championship game and a rout over Woodberry Forest in the state quarterfinals. The streak was snapped in the semifinals, 79-62, against St. Anne’s-Belfield.
Welcome back, old friends
Goretti returns to the ACIT for the first time since 2019 when the Gaels finished fifth after a 59-55 win over BW. The Gaels are coached by BCL Coach of the Year Sidney McCray. Goretti finished second in the BCL regular-season standings and handed Mount St. Joseph, the conference champion, its only conference loss.
The BCL tournament championship game was a battle of the Gaels, as MSJ edged SMG, 59-50, behind a 17-point, 21-rebound performance from conference MVP Amani Hansberry. Jahsan Johnson led Goretti with 11 points, while Embeya had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards and Allen tacked on 10 points.
Bishop McNamara is making its second trip to Western Maryland this season, having taken down Bishop Walsh, 64-46, on Dec. 17 at Bob Kirk Arena.
The Mustangs fell in the WCAC quarters to Gonzaga, 72-47, and had their run in the Maryland Private School state tournament end in a 51-50 heartbreaker in the semifinals against Mount Zion Prep.
Gonzaga needs no introduction, having won six ACIT titles. The Eagles, coached by Steve Turner, were edged by St. John’s in the WCAC semis, 54-53, before falling 58-46, in the D.C. state semifinals to Sidwell Friends. Gonzaga was winless in last year’s ACIT.
Coaches spotlight
The 2022-23 season began in an unexpected way for St. John’s College High School. In August, Cadets head coach Pat Behan, who coached at the ACIT in 2019, announced that he was diagnosed with ALS at the age of 34. ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a terminal neurological disease commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease that causes muscle degeneration and carries an average life expectancy of three to five years after diagnosis.
Behan and his Cadets have battled throughout the season, with it culminating in a 65-63 win over Paul VI in the WCAC championship game. It was the first WCAC tournament title for St. John’s since 2016.
“I’m very happy right now, but there’s also some sadness,” Behan told the Washington Post after the win. “I think about my mom and dad and wish they were here. I think about the last couple of years and everything that’s happened. I can’t put into words what it’s like right now for me, emotionally or physically. But I will say: The game of basketball is a beautiful thing.”
Despite being the No. 2 seed in the WCAC tournament, the Cadets were considered underdogs against a Paul VI squad ripe with Division I talent coming off an undefeated regular season in conference play and the No. 5 seed in the upcoming GEICO Nationals tournament.
“I can’t describe how much (Behan) means to us,” Freeman said following the victory over Paul VI. “This will always be remembered as the year that Coach was fighting. But we fought with him. He never fought alone.”
DeMatha might be having a down year by its own standards, but comes to Western Maryland as three-time defending ACIT champions. The Stags are coached by Mike Jones, formerly of St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, and not to be confused with former DeMatha head coach Mike Jones, who is currently the associate head coach at Virginia Tech.
The Stags do, however, come westward having had a strong second half of the season. After losing controversially to Bishop O’Connell in the regular season finale, the Stags avenged the loss a week later in the WCAC quarterfinals with a 66-63 win.
DeMatha narrowly fell to Paul VI, 72-70, in the WCAC semis before losing to Bishop McNamara in the Maryland Private School state tournament.
Despite being the head coach of Bishop Walsh since 2018, Dan Prete enters just his third ACIT thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled the tournament in 2020 and 2021.
Prete’s Spartans were the story of the tournament last year after Mikey Allen, who played this year at Fort Hill, hit game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointers on back-to-back nights last year for BW.
Bishop Walsh plays in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, widely considered the toughest in the country, alongside traditional powerhouses such as IMG Academy, Montverde Academy and Sunrise Christian, to name a few.
The Spartans picked up their first NIBC win of the season last week against Oak Hill, 68-67, to head into the ACIT on a positive note.
Mikkel Tyne scored 26 points for BW, going 10 of 19 from the floor, including 6 of 10 from 3-point land. Williams tacked on 17 while Manny Okitondo and mid-season transfer Jasiah Cannady had 10 points each.
