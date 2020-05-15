BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Mountain East Conference released its Winter/Spring 2020 Academic All-Conference and Commissioner’s Honor Roll team on Thursday, with 69 Frostburg State student-athletes honored by the league office.
Frostburg’s total marks the Bobcats’ first year in the MEC with 36 student-athletes making the Academic All-Conference team. FSU also had 33 student-athletes eclipse the mark for the Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
In total, 1,016 athletes received academic recognition among the league schools. In order to be selected to the Academic All-Conference team, student-athletes must have attained a 3.7-4.0 grade point average throughout the Spring 2020 semester. For Commissioner’s Honor roll, student-athletes must have attained a 3.25-3.69 grade point average throughout the Spring 2020 semester.
The Frostburg women’s lacrosse team led the way with 11 Academic All-Conference selections and one on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll. The FSU softball team checked in with seven Academic All-Conference selections and four making the Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Women’s tennis also added eight more selections followed by baseball with seven total honorees.
FSU finished 10th among the 11 MEC schools in total student-athletes. West Virginia Wesleyan led the charge with 139 student-athletes honored.
