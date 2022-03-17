The Dapper Dan Club of Allegany County, Inc. has announced the date of Sunday, May 1 for the 2021-22 Dapper Dan Sports Award Banquet.
It will be slated to begin at 4 p.m. in the Ali Ghan Shrine Club Ballroom with appetizers and drinks served prior to the start of the ceremony.
“We are pleased to bring back the banquet after a year absence due to the pandemic,” Dapper Dan dinner chairman Adam Sterne said. “It is a prestigious event held yearly to recognize the area’s athletes and volunteers with nearly 30 awards presented.”
The format will stay as the abbreviated version reducing the event time down to a little more than two hours.
The approval by the banquet committee didn’t come without heavy hearts surrounding the loss of the former dinner chairman Dick Sterne.
“This is something my dad has been a part of for nearly 40 years and was chairman for nearly 20 of those years,” Adam Sterne said. “We talked about several different times in the past that we as an organization carry on the tradition and continue to support The Children’s League as the beneficiary of its proceeds.
“It is something the club chose to be its charitable non-profit organization as in years past and will continue to be in the future. The reality now hits as we prepare the upcoming banquet that he isn’t here to give out instruction, but will definitely be alongside of us all that night and proud of us all!”
To some people, the Dapper Dan name is associated only to Little League baseball in Cumberland. To others, the organization has an impact to the community much larger than just baseball. The banquet itself steps beyond the Little League field to bring to the area a night many never forget.
“The Children’s League is pleased to know that the Dapper Dan Club will be holding their 72nd Awards Banquet, honoring outstanding athletes and citizens,” Children’s League executive director Cathy Growden said. “Their commitment and friendship to The Children’s League for the past 72 years is immeasurable.
“Thousands of League patients have been helped through their generosity and big heart for children. Dapper Dan’s Dick Sterne lived his life with that generosity and big heart. He was a true friend to The Children’s League who is missed but greatly remembered.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.