Abby Beeman named PSAC East Freshman of the Year

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — It will soon be time for Abby Beeman to clear out some space in her trophy cabinet, or buy a new one altogether. The freshman Shepherd guard and four-year star at Frankfort High School capped off her first collegiate season the same way she capped off so many prior basketball seasons: with some hardware. Beeman was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year in the East Division for the 2018-19 season.
The 5-foot-4 do-it-all guard led the Rams, who finished 21-9, in scoring average (19.7), three-pointers (63), assists per game (7.3), minutes (1155), and minutes played per game (38.52). She dished out 219 assists, breaking the single-season record set a year ago by Kari Lankford with 211. Her assists total and per game tally rank second in NCAA Division II — senior Renee Stimpert, of Ashland, had 223 assists in 30 games — while also sitting in third on the total minutes played chart and fifth in minutes per game.
Beeman averaged 4.3 rebounds per contest and 1.8 steals per game, en route to also being named first-team All-PCAC East.
In 2019-20, Beeman was 217 of 467 (46.5%) from the floor, including 63 of 184 (34.2%) beyond the arc, and 95 of 126 from the free-throw line for 592 points to go along with 129 rebounds, 55 steals and six blocked shots.
Beeman tallied seven double-doubles. Her first came Nov. 16 — her fourth career collegiate game — at Davis & Elkins, where she put up 15 points and 11 assists four days before she tallied 14 points, seven assists and four steals against Frostburg State. She then had a stretch of three double-doubles in four games when she had 14 points and 13 assists against Kutztown, 19 points and 10 assists against Shippensburg and 15 points and 10 assists against Bloomsburg — the game during that run when she didn’t tally a double-double, she recorded 14 points and eight assists in a 72-56 win over Lock Haven.
She closed out the season with three straight double-doubles with 12 assists and 11 points in the regular-season finale against Mansfield, 18 points and 14 assists in a PSAC Tournament opening-round game against Lock Haven, and 15-11 in a PSAC quarterfinals loss to Shippensburg.
Beeman also had a 38-point performance against Millersville on Feb. 19 for the third-highest scoring output in a single game by a Shepherd player all-time.
The back-to-back Cumberland Times-News Player of the Year’s 592 points is the most by a freshman in Shepherd women’s basketball history. Beeman’s point total broke the 441-point mark set by Dawn Meadows in the 1977-78 season. In fact, Beeman’s 592 points is the third-most ever scored by a Rams player in a single season, with the program’s all-time leading scorer Megan Arden holding the record with a senior campaign of 659 points in 2017-18. Sherry Price scored 615 as a senior in 1985-86.
If Beeman wants to break Arden’s all-time scoring record of 1,995 points, she will have to average just over 467 points in each of the next three seasons.
Beeman is already 40% of the way toward breaking the all-time assists record, set by Liz Vaughn with 543 tallies from 1984 to 1987.
