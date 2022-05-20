HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Former Frankfort and Shepherd star Abby Beeman has found her new home, as she announced her intent to transfer to Division I Marshall University on Friday.
Beeman started all 33 of Shepherd's games during her junior season to help them to a 25-8 finish, averaging 19 points and 8.1 assists per game. She was first in total assists (267) and dimes per game in all of the NCAA's Division II.
The former Ram collected every accolade in the book following the year.
She was a first-team D2CCA All-Region choice, a member of the Atlantic Regional All-Tournament team, a third-team D2CCAA All-American, a selection to the WBCA Coaches' All-American team and was the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division Player of the Year.
Over the course of two full seasons — she played in just two games during the 2020-21 COVID-shortened campaign — Beeman has already scored 1,258 points for a 19.4 per game mark.
Beeman's entry into the transfer portal came shortly after Shepherd head coach Jenna Eckleberry took the same position at Frostburg State.
Marshall, coached by Tony Kemper, finished 15-13 last season overall and 10-8 in the Conference USA. Kemper is 62-76 in five seasons as coach of the Thundering Herd.
Beeman is a former two-time Cumberland Times-News Player of the Year and two-time first-team All-State performer at Frankfort under head coach Mike Miller.
During her senior campaign, Beeman averaged 22 points, 7.1 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 steals a night as the leader of a Frankfort squad that went 21-5 and advanced to the West Virginia Class AA state semifinals.
Beeman finished her illustrious career in Short Gap with 2,228 points in 103 games — a 21.6 points per game average. She was the first Frankfort girls basketball player to surpass the 2,000-career-point threshold.
