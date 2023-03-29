LAVALE — Abi Britton threw a five-inning perfect game for No. 1 Allegany who defeated Fort Hill 13-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Lions Field.
The Campers (3-0) pulled away for good in the fourth inning with seven runs.
“I think it was a well played game by both teams,” Allegany head coach Dave Winner said. “We hit the ball well, Abi pitched a great game. I thought Fort Hill played well, I thought they hung in there.”
The Sentinels (2-1) only put one ball in play on a groundout in the first inning.
“Allegany’s a superior team, the returning state champions,” Fort Hill head coach Jason McMahan said. “Hats off to Abi Britton, kudos to how hard she works. Unfortunately, we were unable to put the ball in play.”
After Britton struck out two batters in the top of the first, Allegany took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the inning.
After the Campers scored on a bases loaded walk, Kylie Hook hit a three-run double to left.
“We hit the ball very well tonight,” Winner said. “I thought everyone in the lineup hit well. It was good to get a lead on.”
Britton struck out the side in order in the second and third innings. All three strikeouts in the second inning were swinging strikeouts.
Lindsey Ternent produced a defensive highlight for the Sentinels in the second inning. The third baseman caught a lineout and tagged the runner at third for a double play to end the inning.
“That was a shot in the arm for us,” McMahan said. “The girls tried to feed off that. Excellent play by Lindsey, but then we gotta go in and face Abi.”
Leading off the bottom of the third, Britton hit a solo home run to deep left field.
“That’s huge, Abi’s an excellent hitter as well,” Winner said. “It was huge for us to get the lead.”
Jordan Sneathan picked up an RBI on a single to right to extend the Campers lead to 6-0.
For the third consecutive inning in the fourth, Britton struck out the side in order.
Allegany scored seven runs in its half of the inning. Britton hit a two-run double to left followed by Sky Porter hitting a three-run home run to left.
“Everybody in the whole order, one through nine, even the subs had good at-bats,” Winner said. “It was a good game.”
Maylee Blank hit an RBI single and Avery Miller picked up an RBI on a groundout.
Britton once again struck out the side in order to end the game.
“She was pitching well, she was hitting her spots,” McMahan said. “She’s the best pitcher in this area. Today was an example of that.”
Britton struck out 14 of the 15 batters she faced. On offense, she went 2 for 3 with a double and home run.
It was Britton’s third career no-hitter and second perfect game. The junior committed to Penn State last fall.
“She’s an exceptional pitcher,” Winner said. “She keeps us in every game. Her consistency, she doesn’t throw many balls. Hardly ever walks anyone.”
She had a seven-inning perfect game in last year’s state region final also against Fort Hill with 17 strikeouts in a 9-0 Campers win.
She also threw a no-hitter in last year’s state semifinals against South Carroll and struck out 14, also in a 9-0 Allegany victory.
Blank also went 2 for 3 with a double.
Maeleigh Plummer went 3 1/3 innings as Fort Hill’s starter. She allowed eight hits, eight earned runs and five walks with one strikeout.
“She has been our work horse this year,” McMahan said. “Her pitch count’s been awful high the first two games. We were hoping to limit that, but she gave us all she could.”
Jaidee Guinn entered in the fourth and allowed three hits, two runs with one strikeout in 2/3 inning pitched.
“She did what we asked her to do,” McMahan said. “I asked her to get us out of this inning. Trying to give MaeLeigh a break on the mound. That was her strategy, just give us a buffer until tomorrow.”
Both teams head to West Virginia on Wednesday. Allegany faces Berkeley Springs at 4:30 p.m. and Fort Hill plays Martinsburg at 5 p.m.
“Anytime you play a city school, especially Fort Hill it’s important to get the win,” Winner said of the rivalry win. “I give them credit, their kids hung in there and played good.”
