CUMBERLAND — Abi Britton was as close to perfection as you can get on a softball field in 2023, and she was rewarded with a second straight Area Player of the Year honor by the area’s head coaches.
Area hitters still have nightmares about her nearly unhittable arsenal of pitches, and she gave her contemporaries headaches too, leading the area in batting average at the plate.
Unfortunately for teams across this region, the Penn State commit still has one more season left. She’s only going to get better.
“You don’t see a pitcher like her often,” Allegany head coach Dave Winner said. “Allegany has been lucky to have good pitching over the last 10 years. Abi, she works at it all the time. It absolutely is a huge plus to know if we score 1-2 runs, we’re in pretty good shape. … She works extremely hard too.”
Britton received five Player of the Year votes to run away with it, and Tayler Likens of Keyser and Chloe Greise of Bishop Walsh nabbed one vote each. Twelve coaches submitted All-Area nominations and seven returned ballots.
The rising senior is the the record ninth Camper to win the award and fifth in the past six seasons. Fort Hill has won seven, and Mountain Ridge and Southern have had four each.
She’s also the first player to repeat as Player of the Year since Mountain Ridge’s Carlie Lewis won back-to-back in 2012 and ‘13.
Fort Hill’s Shari Beavers won three straight beginning in 2007 and Sentinel Cari Reed repeated in 2004 and ‘05.
Legendary Southern hurler Jennifer Bosley remains the only player to win four straight years (‘99-’02).
Allegany’s Kyra Pittman also was Player of the Year twice, once in her freshman season (‘18) and once in her senior year (‘21). Britton joins Pittman, who now pitches at the University of Maryland, as the only other two-time Allegany winner.
Britton’s pursuit of perfection is far from hyperbolic, as the right-hander, whose fastball regularly sits at 66 miles per hour, threw five perfect games in 2023 — one off the state single-season record.
Damascus’ Marci Whitehead notched six perfectos in 1992.
Because of the shorter distance to the plate compared to a baseball mound, a 66-mile per hour softball pitch has the equivalent reaction time to a 93 MPH fastball in the Major Leagues.
Blink and you’ll miss it, and most hitters did.
For the year, Britton compiled an 18-2 record with a 0.40 earned run average. She allowed just six earned runs on 24 hits in 104 2/3 innings, striking out 254.
If you went to the plate thinking you’d draw a free pass, think again. Britton issued just two walks all season.
Winner also spoke to Britton’s leadership ability, which was instrumental in Allegany’s 36-2 record over the last two years — including a perfect 18-0 state championship-winning campaign in 2022, the school’s first since 2010.
“She cheers on the other kids,” Winner said. “Her attitude is always positive. For a kid that has that much pressure on her, she handles it well. People expect her to not give up a run every game.”
Over the past two seasons, Britton is 28-2 with a 0.40 ERA with 377 strikeouts and just eight walks in 158 2/3 innings pitched.
She took a step back this year at the plate — only because of the absurd .636 clip she batted in 2022.
Britton hit safely 35 times in 61 at-bats (.574) with eight doubles, nine home runs and 46 runs batted. She also led the area in on-base percentage, reaching nearly 65% of the time.
“Her pitching draws most of the attention, but I’d say her hitting stats are close to the top in every category,” Winner said. “She brings just a world of experience and she’s a great teammate.”
Britton works year-round with her father Aaron Britton, the Allegany pitching coach, and plays on an elite travel softball team in VA Glory Willemssen — a team with seven other Division 1 commits.
It’s hard to imagine where Britton could improve for her senior season, but the right-hander is always working in the gym to improve her velocity with a goal of hitting 70 miles per hour.
She will also be a candidate to win Gatorade Maryland Softball Player of the Year.
The team goal, however, is simple — get back to a state championship game. With Britton on the bump, it’ll be hard to bet against Alco.
