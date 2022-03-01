The Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament committee revealed the opening-round matchups for the 2022 tournament on Monday.
A contest between the Baltimore Catholic League and Washington Catholic Athletic Conference winners opens play at Frostburg State on Thursday, March 10, as St. Frances Academy (31-6) faces WCAC co-champ Bishop McNamara (21-4) at 4 p.m.
Hosts Bishop Walsh (7-12) take on defending ACIT title-winner Dematha (18-7), which finished third in the WCAC, at 5:45 p.m., followed by Long Island Lutheran (18-5) and Gonzaga (17-8) at 7:30 p.m.
In the nightcap, the BCL’s Mt. St. Joseph (28-5) squares off with Paul VI (26-4), which shared the WCAC title with Bishop McNamara, at 9:15 p.m.
The winners of those four first-round matchups will play in semifinal games on Friday, March 11, at 7:30 and 9:15 p.m. The championship game is on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.
Consolation play will take place on Friday at 4 and 5:45 p.m. before the semis and on Saturday at 3, 4:45 and 6:30 p.m. before the championship game.
