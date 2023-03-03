FROSTBURG — The Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament returns to Western Maryland for the 61st time March 9-11, with the field and pairings being released Wednesday night.
Half of this year’s lineup returns from last year’s tournament, the first ACIT since 2019 due to the pandemic.
Dan Prete and Bishop Walsh will play host after winning a pair of ACIT games in 2022 thanks to buzzer-beating 3-pointers from Mikey Allen on the final two nights.
Joining the Spartans as returnees are three teams from the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference in Gonzaga, Bishop McNamara and reigning ACIT champion DeMatha.
Half of the remaining field are ACIT newcomers, with Bullis School and Cathedral High School entering the fold.
Rounding out the field is St. Maria Goretti and WCAC tourney champions St. John’s, both of which have previously played in the Alhambra.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday at Frostburg State University, with Bishop McNamara and Bullis squaring off at 4 p.m. and Gonzaga and Goretti follows at 5:45 p.m.
At 7:30 p.m. St. John’s meets Catholic and in a rematch of last year’s opening night matchup, Bishop Walsh and DeMatha face off at 9:15 p.m. to round out the first day.
A full preview will appear in the Times-News next week.
