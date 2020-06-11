CUMBERLAND — Justin Copman and Madi Hott have been selected as Allegany College of Maryland’s top athletes for 2019-20.
Copman, the Male athlete of the Year, returned to ACM to play as a forward with the Trojan basketball team. Despite a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Copman was first in the nation in the NJCAA DI in total rebounds and rebounds per game. He averaged 12.3 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.
A Cumberland resident and General Studies major, Copman, as a freshman, played in the 2019 NJCAA Division I Championship Tournament. During both his freshman and sophomore seasons, he was named First Team All Region XX and Second Team All Maryland-JUCO. In addition, he was selected as ACM’s Student Athlete of the Month in December.
At 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Copman is a 2018 graduate of Allegany High School. An outstanding high school basketball player, he was voted the 2018 Player of the Year by the Cumberland Times-News. He will attend Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, in the fall.
“Justin had an outstanding two years at ACM, and I know he’ll excel at Gannon,” said ACM men’s basketball head coach Tommie Reams. “On the court, he was an anchor for the entire team and did everything in his power to make his team better. Off the court, he’s committed to excelling in his classes as evidenced by his strong GPA. He should be, as we are, intensely proud of his achievements during his time as a Trojan.
Madi Hott, also a Cumberland resident, joined the Lady Trojans volleyball team as a libero. At 5’-4” with 56 digs, 47 sets, 13 kills and 17 points, she was a versatile, experienced defensive player in her first year of play for ACM and she was named Student Athlete of the Month for September 2019. Hott, a nursing major, is the recipient of an Athletic Achievement Scholarship awarded through the ACM Athletics Department.
“Madi is a terrific hustler on the court who’s always looking for ways to push herself to benefit the team,” said volleyball head coach Megan Oliver. “She developed as the season progressed and embraced challenges on and off the court as a student in our nursing program. We can’t wait to see what she does next year.”
Hott is a 2019 graduate of Calvary Christian Academy. She was named Defensive Player of the Year in both the 10th grade and as a senior. While attending Calvary, she was in the First Team All-Conference, 1000 Day Club, and was named the Cumberland Times-News Player of the Month. In addition to volleyball, Hott played basketball and soccer during high school.
