CUMBERLAND — Five players tallied multiple hits as Allegany mashed out 14 as a team and defeated Wheeling Jesuit JV, 14-8, on Wednesday afternoon.
Gavin Rush mashed a pair of doubles with an RBI, Brendan Brady doubled, singled and drove in a pair, Zach Johnson and Noah Zimmerman had two hits and two RBIs, and Eli Lashley had two singles and an RBI. JT Stevenson doubled and drove in a run as the Trojans scored three in the third, five in the fourth and six in the seventh.
Charlie Varriono led the Cardinals’ eight-hit attack with a two-run home run in the sixth.
John Dhima got the start on the mound for Allegany, striking out the side in the first and second innings. He struck out the leadoff batter in the third before ending the run with a walk to the second batter, who later scored on an error.
Later in the third, Dhima was covering first base on a grounder to first and had his foot stepped on, forcing him out of the game.
Tommy Fogle got the win, pitching the final 4 1/3 innings and striking out seven.
The Trojans dropped a pair of home games to Catonsville over the weekend in their season opener, losing 11-3 and 6-1.
Dwayne Thomas homered in each game for Catonsville, hitting a three-run shot in the fifth in Game 1 and a two-run blast in the sixth of the nightcap.
The Cardinals were backed by strong pitching performances from Dan Delaney and Jason Skeen, who went the distance with four-hit performances.
In the opener, Allegany scored in the first, third and seventh, with Wyatt Lepley doubling in the first and Robert Fernandez doubling in the seventh before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Brendan Brady.
In Game 2, Justin Wobb hit an RBI single in the second to drive in Matthew Gonzalez, who doubled.
Trojans starting pitcher Jeff Luttrell had a no-hitter going into the sixth, where he struck out the first two batters before giving up a single. Errors started to pile up afterward, and it resulted in four runs for Catonsville before two more touched home in the seventh.
Allegany (1-2) has a pair of doubleheaders this weekend, traveling to Harford on Saturday before hosting Westmoreland on Sunday.
