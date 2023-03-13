NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Tekao Carpenter had 10 points and Tyson Oghene had 16 in the first half for Allegany College of Maryland in the East District Championship game on Saturday afternoon.
Carpenter, however, fell hard to the floor, hitting his head and he was later ruled out of the game. The Trojans, who had defeated Harcum on Friday 82-70 to advance to the title game, led at halftime by nine, 41-32.
However, the loss of the Trojans’ season leading scorer proved to be too much in the second half as the Mustangs adjusted then outscored the Trojans 57-37 for the 89-78 victory and a trip the NJCAA national tournament.
“One of the big things was Carpenter getting injured,” Allegany head coach Tommie Reams said. “It changed our dynamic. He’s one of our best shooters and that allowed Monroe, they didn’t go box and one on Oghene, but everything they did was geared to stopping him. They made us one dimensional.”
The Mustangs (27-4) midway through the second half broke the game open, increasing what had been a three-point lead and going up 15 on their way to the 12-point victory.
“There was a five- to six-minute stretch where they caught fire,” Reams said. “They were hitting everything they threw up.
“And we went ice cold. Two missed layups, a put back, a free throw. We had our opportunities to be able to keep it close. We just didn’t get the job done.”
Monroe had five players finish in double figures, led by Keith Warren Jr.’s 20 points. Tyje Kelton had a double-double with 16 points and a team-leading 11 rebounds. Melvin Council Jr. and Jawarie Hamelin each finished with 14 and Albert Vargas came off the bench and finished with 10 points. Stefano Faloppa added eight.
The Trojans’ Oghene was limited to six points in the second half and finished as the team’s leading scorer with 22 points. He had eight baskets including four 3s and was 2 of 3 from the line. He was also named to the East District All-Tournament Team.
Brandon Hillard came off the bench and scored 16 points and starter Dalyn Brandon finished with 12. Cam’Ron Brown scored seven and Leon Elung had five.
Allegany finished the season strong, having won eight straight before the loss to the Mustangs and it was 12-4 since January 11 to end up 24-10.
“The kids played with a ton of heart,” Reams said. “Just so proud of them. They showed that they not only cared about the game, but also cared about each other.
“I told my staff what upsets me more than the loss, it’s upsetting that I don’t get to coach some of these kids again. Those guys were a great group to coach. Those guys trusted us, in our guidance. But not only did they listen to us, but then to go out and do it is something else. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
On Friday, Allegany shot 64% from the floor in the second half and shut down 7-foot big man Tegra Izay to topple Harcum in the District 3 semifinals.
Allegany fell to Harcum twice during the regular season, and entering the halftime locker room, the Trojans looked on their way to a third loss down 40-34.
“Our halftime talk was about how it’s about our love for our team and our program that will win this game, playing for that guy beside you.”
However, Allegany didn’t quit, making 18 of 28 field goals and 6 of 13 3s after halftime to blitz Harcum, 48-30, over the final 20 minutes.
Brandon topped the Trojans with 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Oghene added 16 points, Carpenter chipped in 12 and Cam’Ron Brown tallied 11 and four steals off the bench.
Amahrie Simpkins paced Harcum with 17 points, followed by Po’Boigh King (13), Justin Owens (12) and Bernie Blunt (10). Blunt dished out a game-high six assists.
