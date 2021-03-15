CUMBERLAND — Jason Newman tallied a game-high 22 points and dished out eight assists, as Allegany College outpaced Niagra, 90-78, at home on Sunday.
Niagara came into the matchup carrying a 6-0 record and a potent offense that eclipsed 100 points in each of the previous two contests.
The Trojans' defense was up to the challenge.
ACM limited Niagara to only 31 points during the first half to take a 10-point lead into the halftime locker room. The Trojans scored just enough after the break to play spoiler and hand the visitors their first loss of 2021.
To compliment Newman's breakout game, four other Allegany Players finished in double-figures.
Jordan Johnson drilled six field goals — tying Newman for a team-high three triples — for 17 points. Dorion Staples (14), Raphael Castillo (13) and Antonio Puaauli-Pelham (11) also eclipsed the threshold.
Manny Ayetigbo was just short of double-figures with nine points.
Niagara's Jamond Jones was lethal from beyond the arc with five 3-pointers, making 3 for 4 free throws, for 18 points.
Kailee White was second on Niagara with 14 points, Justin Hendrick tallied 11, Allen Fordham garnered 10 and LaMarqus Merchant Jr. contributed eight in the loss.
Allegany College faces Garrett College at home tonight at 6 p.m.
