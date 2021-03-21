CUMBERLAND — Six Allegany College players finished in double-figures, as the Trojans blew out Westmoreland, 98-65, at home on Sunday.
Raphael Castillo led the way in the scoring department for ACM with 21 points on nine field goals, three from long range, with five rebounds and four assists.
CJ Hawkins (14), Wilvens Fleurizard (10), Jordan Oji (10), Jordan Johnson (10) and Dorion Staples (10) joined the sophomore guard from Newark, New Jersey, with at least 10 points.
Hawkins also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out a team-best five assists. Staples came down with 11 boards to complete the double-double.
Allegany opened up to a 50-36 halftime score. The Cumberland squad was just as productive offensively in the second half, tallying 48 points, but its defense improved to hold the visitors to only 29 after exiting the locker room.
ACM made 10 3-pointers to Westmoreland’s eight. Johnson and Hawkins buried two triples; Jalen Jacox, Jalen Ware and Fleurizard hit one from deep each to add Castillo’s team-high total.
Ware and Jacox narrowly missed double-figures with nine and eight points, respectively. Manny Ayetigbo finished out the scoring with six points.
Joel LoNigro topped Westmoreland with 18 points, followed by Tahiyr Vines with 17 and J’akir Hampton at 12. No other scorer eclipsed five points.
Allegany College takes on Garrett College on the road Wednesday at 6 p.m.
