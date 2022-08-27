The Allegany College of Maryland men’s soccer program opened the 2022 season against No. 16 Montgomery College last night.
The Trojans look to build off last season’s strong finish. After hiring head coach Dustin Wise late in the recruiting cycle, he was able to build a solid foundation. Coach Wise is assisted by Randy Jarrett, who is in his first season as an assistant coach at ACM.
Combined, the two have 30 years of coaching experience they bring to the table. Coach Jarrett’s experience stems from being a former collegiate player and a high school coach.
“The guys have been working hard so far this season,” Wise stated. “They have done an excellent job of not just embracing the process but embracing each other. I am happy with how quickly they are coming together. ... The preseason has been great, but there is nothing like the real thing.”
The Trojans will have eight local standouts on the team this season, headlined by Calvary grad and last season’s area boys soccer Player of the Year Isaac Scritchfield. He’s joined by Calvary teammates Colby Mallery (goalkeeper) and Connor Gordon (midfielder).
Allegany alums Nathaniel Klemm (midfielder), CJ Crawford (forward) and Demetrius Hilton (midfielder/defender), Fort Hill grad Connor Hipp (forward) and Bishop Walsh’s Ethan Hoppert (forward) will also suit up for ACM this year.
Klemm and Hipp were All-Area first-team selections in 2021, Gordon was a second-teamer and Hilton was an honorable mention.
Allegany College of Maryland will also sponsor women’s soccer next fall.
“Along with the excitement of the upcoming men’s soccer season, we are also excited for our future,” ACM Athletic Director Tommie Reams said. “Our local community has a rich history of women’s soccer. ACM will be hosting women’s soccer in the fall of 2023 with coach Wise and coach Jarrett leading the program.
“They are currently recruiting and preparing for the inaugural season. We are extremely excited for what this team has in store this season, and what ACM soccer has in the future. This season sees the Trojans set to suit up 25 student-athletes for competition; eight local student-athletes are helping lead the charge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.