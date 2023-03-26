CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland’s women’s soccer team is recruiting players and making coaching changes. Randy Jarrett was named head women’s soccer coach and Dustin Wise was named assistant coach.
Jarrett has more than 12 years of coaching experience. He is president of the Tuscarora Youth Soccer Club in New Bloomfield. He has multiple coaching certifications, including a United States Soccer Federation “E” License, and multiple United Soccer Coaches’ diplomas, including a Level 6 diploma, Goalkeeping Level 2 diploma, and two special topic diplomas in Training the Goalkeeper and The Mental Game.
Jarrett will continue as the assistant coach on the men’s team at ACM. Previously, he was the head soccer coach at James Buchanan High School and took the team to the playoffs for the first time in seven years.
He also coached the McConnellsburg Junior High Soccer Club, where his team suffered only one loss during his tenure. A soccer player at Boonsboro High School, he played midfield in the state quarterfinal during the 2004 season and attended Virginia Tech.
“Reintroducing women’s soccer at Allegany College of Maryland marks a new era of opportunity for talented athletes in Cumberland and the surrounding areas,” Jarrett said. “With the accomplishments of the men’s program, we want to offer the same environment of excellence platform for skilled female players to showcase their abilities and elevate their game. As someone who’s had great success coaching female players in the past, I’m glad to help empower women in athletics at ACM.”
The women’s soccer program is a member of the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) and will compete as Division II in the Maryland Junior Athletic Conference and the Region 20. The schedule is set for an early August start and is expected to be released in midsummer.
Jarrett and his spouse have two children under five and live in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family. His other interests include personal finance, auto racing, professional football and all things Virginia Tech.
Men’s soccer head coach Dustin Wise, who will serve as Jarrett’s assistant, brings more than 14 years of experience coaching collegiate and club teams. He coached the first USCAA All-Academic Team and All-American in Central Penn College’s program history and leading Scotland Campus Sports to a NACA Division 1 national championship. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he played semi-pro soccer in Germany with TUS Landstuhl.
“Because Coach Jarrett helped me in 2022 with the men’s soccer team, I know he is going to do a fantastic job leading the women’s team,” Wise said. “We’re both excited for what’s in store for the teams this fall. The surrounding community will have the chance to watch some incredible collegiate soccer.”
