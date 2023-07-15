CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland right-hander Noah Williamson announced his commitment to Ohio State University on Friday.
Williamson, a sophomore, initially committed to Eastern Michigan but decommitted after the Eagles made a coaching change. He was also briefly committed to St. Bonaventure University during his freshman year.
Williamson will play for second-year coach Bill Mosiello at Ohio State, who is coming off a 31-25 season (9-15 Big Ten) in his first year in Columbus.
Mosiello has an extensive assistant coaching career, most recently serving as the associate head coach at Texas Christian University for nine seasons.
As a freshman in 2022, Williamson was a first-team All-American and the runner-up for the national pitcher of the year. He pitched 70 1/3 innings with a 1.66 ERA. His ERA was seventh-best in NJCAA Division II among pitchers with at least 50 innings.
The Port Matilda, Pennsylvania, native has a four-pitch arsenal (fastball, slider, curveball and change-up), with a fastball that tops out at 93 miles-per-hour.
This season for the Trojans, Williamson started eight games, and he completed four — 10th best in NJCAA Division II. He pitched 66 innings, finishing with a 5.45 ERA, 71 strikeouts and 18 walks. Williamson allowed 78 hits and 48 runs (40 earned).
Williamson was a key rotation piece of an improved Allegany College team that finished 28-21 overall and 13-11 in Region 20.
Williamson played for head coach Mason Heyne during his two seasons in Cumberland. The Trojans were assisted by Dave Rinehart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.