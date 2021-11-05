CUMBERLAND, Md. — A few months following the shortened pandemic season, the Allegany College of Maryland men’s basketball team hopes returning four of five starters from last year will lead to a run in Region 20.
“Those 4 returning starters will be big for us, but this is a little bit of a different squad,” said Trojans head coach Tommie Reams. “I think one of our strengths is our sheer quickness. We cover a lot of ground. It allows us to play at pace on both ends of the floor, which can be challenging for opposing teams. This is just one of the hardest working teams I’ve been a part of. We play with an intensity that has kind of been unmatched. When we play, all our kids are playing like it’s their last potential chance to be out there. I think that’s a byproduct of COVID almost taking that away from us.”
The four returning starters are guards Jason Newman and Jordan Johnson, along with Raphael Castillo and big man Emmanuel Ayetigbo.
Johnson, an athletic, long, 6-foot guard, was a steady hand for the Trojans as he played solid minutes in both a backup and starting role. The offseason saw him make immense growth as he comes in ready to lead the offense.
“His ability to run the offense and be a floor general will allow his teammates to get going and manufacture points,” said Reams. “His own scoring ability makes him a consistent threat as he can create his own shot at all three levels. Defensively, his energy both on and off the ball will be a staple for the Trojans this season.”
Newman, a creative 5-10 guard, joins Johnson in the backcourt for his sophomore campaign. He spent the majority of last season in the starting lineup, providing firepower on the offensive side of things in both his own scoring ability and his knack to create for others. Defensively, he gets into passing lanes and can be a tough customer for opposing guards.
Castillo, a transfer from Hagerstown, saw immense growth during the pandemic season, working himself into the starting lineup and capped off the year with a 22-point game.
“His slashing ability and his consistent mid-range shooting make him a constant threat against any defense,” said Reams. “Defensively, he can provide great on-ball pressure and get into the passing lanes.”
Rounding out the returning starters is 6-7 wing/forward Ayetigbo, who returns after starting every game last season.
“Emmanuel is a talented wing defender that matches up well with multiple positions on the defensive end,” said Reams. “He is expected to anchor us on the glass and steady the defense. Offensively, he provides toughness in the paint and can stretch the opposing defense to the 3-point line.
“I think for our returning starters, it’ll be huge that they’ve had the chance to play in the system, learn the system and play against other kids,” Reams said. “From a coaching and structural standpoint, some schools go from not playing, not practicing or anything, to now playing a full season, whereas we were able to transition smoothly back. Our kids have had really good structure because we didn’t completely shut down last year.”
Nooruddin Ahmad spearheads the Trojans’ depth at the guard positions, transferring from Nyack this fall. A tough-nosed 6-1 guard out of Philadelphia, Ahmad can contribute on both ends of the floor, can score at all three levels and shows poise running the offense and defense.
Also at guard is Payton Love, a member of last season’s team, who will provide the Trojans with some jolt off the bench and outside scoring ability. Jermaine Simpson looks to give some athleticism to the backcourt, with his leaping ability making him a problem for offenses as he can alter shots and get into passing lanes out of nowhere.
Allegany has a slew of new faces in the frontcourt.
Dalyn Brandon, a 6-5 wing, looks to make an immediate impact in his freshman season out of Scotland Prep.
“Offensively, he will provide us with scoring at all three levels as he can knock down shots and get into the paint using his elite athleticism,” said Reams. “Defensively, he can cause havoc as his length and commitment to the defensive end allow him to get into the passing lanes, block shots and turn defense into offensive transition points.”
Steven Ukiteyedi, a strong, athletic, 6-4 wing that can score in multiple ways, has the ability to knock down the three and isn’t afraid to go into the paint and score with his back to the basket. His length and quickness allow him to be a tough on-ball defender, as well as a solid rebounder.
Brandon Emmanuel provides some length to the forward/wing group, using his 6-11 wingspan to play multiple defensive positions and rebound at a high rate. On the offensive end, he can be a handful for guards as he can play in the paint and well above the rim.
Josiah Jones, a lanky, 6-2 wing, will fill an important role as a 3-and-D player for the Trojans, providing offense from deep and stout defense on the other end.
“He has the length and athleticism to cause problems defensively while showing the ability offensively to get to spots and knock down shots,” said Reams.
Bewan Balle-Bonza, hailing from France, will provide the Trojans with shooting and defensive intensity.
“Bewan will help us on both ends of the floor,” said Reams, “as his ability to command the offense and hit shots will make him a valuable asset. Defensively, he isn’t afraid to play tough and physical, which can provide a spark to the team.”
Chris Mudabai, a long, athletic, 6-6 wing, uses his size and athleticism to cause problems on both ends of the floor. On the defensive end, he uses his athleticism to alter and block shots and create turnovers. On offense, he provides scoring at multiple levels. He can stretch the floor, but isn’t afraid to provide firepower in transition or at the rim.
Leon Elung, a 6-7 forward, will provide physicality and toughness in the paint, while Josh Strachan provides 25-foot offensive range that can cause trouble for opposing defenses.
“His ability to hit the three will be vital to the our success this season,” said Reams.
Overall, Reams hopes his current squad is a great fit for his system, which requires high intensity on both ends on the floor and a selfless mentality with the ball in their hands.
“Hit the nail on the head when it comes to the concept of wanting guys to be workhorses, putting it out there on the line,” he said. “As far as our scrimmages and stuff, it’s been nice to say go get whoever and asking them their job, they know it’s playing as hard as they can. We might not make every shot, every play, but if we play as hard as we can and are constantly trying to do the right things, we’ll mostly come out with the right results.”
Allegany College of Maryland will be allowing fans in at 50% capacity. All fans must follow all college protocols while on campus. All fans must wear a mask while in the physical education building and Bob Kirk Arena.
“I’d say extremely excited is an understatement,” Reams said. “Our very first scrimmage we had maybe 15 people in the stands because it was a closed scrimmage. Our guys talked about being nervous because there were people there. You could tell all of a sudden the level of excitement of wanting to perform. You can really tell the difference that a crowd can make.”
The Trojans open the season at home in the Personal Best Athletics Classic at Bob Kirk Arena this weekend. Allegany plays Penn Highlands tonight at 7 p.m., before squaring off with WVU Potomac State College on Saturday at 3 p.m.
