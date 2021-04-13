ROCKVILLE — Allegany College outlasted Montgomery College in a doubleheader slugfest on Saturday afternoon, winning 8-7 and 12-7.
The teams combined to belt out 42 hits between them.
In the first game, the Trojans built a 6-0 lead through three and a half innings before Montgomery battled back to pull within one at 7-6 through five innings.
Eact team scored another run as the Trojans held on for the 8-7 lead. John Dhima got the save, entering with the tying run on in the fifth. He struck out one, then the side in the sixth and two in the seventh.
In the second game, Matthew Gonzalez drove in seven of the Trojans’ 12 runs, going 5 for 5 with two home runs and three doubles in five plate appearances. Brendan Brady, who homered in the first game, drove in a pair in the third inning.
Allegany (14-12) played at Prince George’s Tuesday afternoon.
