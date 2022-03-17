CUMBERLAND — Allegany College started well in both games of a doubleheader with Harford Community on Thursday, but the Eagles came back in both affairs to win routs.
In Game 1, Allegany saw a 2-0 first-inning lead evaporate to fall 10-2, and the Trojans plated three in the first in Game 2 before losing 21-3 to fall to 7-6 on the season.
“We started off swinging well, got out in front of them early, but it just seemed like we didn’t have too much luck today,” ACM head coach Mason Heyne said. “We just have to do a better job of staying locked in the whole game.
“Sometimes you’re the bug, sometimes you’re the windshield. It just wasn’t our day today, but that’s alright. We get to play tomorrow.”
After Allegany started fast in Game 1, Harford (14-2) plated five runs in the third and four in the fourth to take the front end of the twinbill.
Dez Johnson started the Trojans’ first-inning rally with a lead-off single. Kobe White bunted him into scoring position, and Greg Borges plated Johnson with an RBI single.
Borges moved to second on the base-knock when the left fielder booted the grounder in the grass, and Robert Fernandez drove him in with a run-scoring single of his own for a 2-0 lead.
After allowing a pair in the first, Harford starter Bobby Spencer settled down with six scoreless to pick up the win. The right-hander allowed just one hit the rest of the way to finish with a line of four hits, seven strikeouts and three walks in the complete-game victory.
Allegany right-hander Ethan Huffman, meanwhile, was mixing his pitches well early, using his slider to get ahead and change-up when behind to keep Harford off balance. The freshman from Viera, Florida, fanned six hitters in two scoreless inning to start, but he got in trouble in the third.
Harford’s rally began when Joe Quelch, who finished the opener 2 for 5 with two RBIs, launched a solo shot to center to get the Owls on the board.
Huffman didn’t respond well, walking 2 of 3 hitters and hitting the other to load the bases, throwing just one strike in the process.
Jeremiah Guzman notched the go-ahead blast with a double over Johnson, the Allegany left fielder. Guzman barely legging out the two RBI double after making a prolonged bat flip thinking it was a homer, but he got under the tag safely at second.
Another run crossed on a passed ball, and Braden Karpathios scored a fifth on a sacrifice fly for a 5-2 lead after two.
From there, it was all Harford, who scored four more in the fourth on an run-scoring two-bagger by Quelch, a two-run home run by Trey Cruz and a groundout from Karpathios that plated a runner.
Quinn Madden tacked on the game’s final run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth for the 10-2 Harford rout.
“If we put up a zero after we score, the dynamic of both games is so different,” Heyne said. “When you give teams like them an opportunity to score more than five, six runs an inning, it’s never good.”
Dylan Jones accounted for ACM’s only hit after the first inning, a fifth-inning single. Allan Stevenson, a Fort Hill grad, got an AB with a pinch-hit walk in the sixth.
Game 2 followed a similar path, as Johnson again got Allegany going early, this time with a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the first.
Borges notched an RBI double — though he had to come out after injuring himself sliding into second — and Anthony Andres, pinch-running for Borges, swiped third and scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 ACM lead after one.
The turning point of Game 2 arguably occurred after Allegany loaded the bases with three consecutive singles by Fernandez, Justin Wobb and Jones with no outs.
Harford starter Brendan Erka fanned the next hitter, and he got Zach Johnson to hit into a double play to end the inning without further issue.
On the other side, ACM left-hander J.R. Lutrell retired Harford in order in the first, but Guzman crushed a lead-off home run to begin the second to get a run back, beginning an odyssey that saw Harford plate 14 runs in the frame.
The Trojans had a chance to limit the damage, yet an error in the outfield allowed the runners to move into scoring position when Allegany still led 3-2 — they’d eventually both score on sacrifice flies.
Harford ended up plating 11 runs with two outs.
In addition to Guzman, Quelch belted his second homer of the day with a two-run bomb to cap the 14-run second inning. Cruz would slap another homer in game two, serving a third-inning delivery over the fence to score two.
After touching up Erka for three runs on five hits in two innings pitched, Eli Meredith and Alec Roselli held the Trojans scoreless out of the pen over the next three innings.
Dez Johnson hit safely in the fourth — his third hit of the double-header — and Fernandez notched a base knock in the third to finish Game 2 with two hits.
Up next, Allegany College is at Penn State-Fayette today at 3 p.m., followed by a doubleheader at home on Sunday against Division 2 No. 2-ranked Niagara beginning at 1 p.m.
Niagara will mark the second ranked opponent the Trojans will have faced during this week after ACM dropped two to Frederick, No. 9 in Division 2, on Tuesday.
Combine that pair with Harford, who eliminated WVU Potomac State from the Region XX Division 1 tournament a season ago, and the Trojans are in the midst of their most difficult part of the schedule.
“Definitely the hardest stretch of the season,” Heyne said. “Toughest week. If we can get through it, get some wins we’ll be fine. ... We’re not even playing our best baseball yet. We have a young team, and I’m excited to see what we can do later in the year.”
