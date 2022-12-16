CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland is slated to host the inaugural Franchise Classic basketball tournament coined after NBA All-Star and ACM legend Steve Francis this Saturday.
The local showcase, named after the NBA Co-Rookie of the Year, University of Maryland stand out and former JUCO All American, features a four-game classic beginning at 1:30 pm.
The Fort Hill Sentinels will match up against Broadfording (Hagerstown) for the first game of four. The second game will feature Southern Garrett versus Francis Scott Key (Union Bridge) at 3:15 p.m.
Bishop Walsh returns to ACM fresh off its competition in the Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase last weekend. The Spartans will match up against Bishop McNamara (Forestville) at 6:00 p.m.
Bishop McNamara finished second in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference a year ago with a 22-6 record. Bishop Walsh sprung the upset over the Mustangs at the 60th Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament with a 47-46 win at the buzzer at Frostburg State University.
Bishop McNamara enters the bout with a 3-1 record this year. Bishop Walsh is 1-6.
Allegany College (11-5) faces long-time rival Garrett College (9-4) with the tip-off set for 7 p.m. The Trojans won the teams' matchup on Feb. 11, 99-92, in overtime at Bob Kirk Arena.
“When Steve Francis returned earlier this year and we got so much positive feedback from decades long of community support, we quickly knew we would partner for a tournament in his honor," ACM Athletic Director Tommy Reams said. "We had worked together over the summer and fall to solidify the teams to be guests at Bob Kirk Arena."
An Allegany College of Maryland legend
Francis played under Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Bob Kirk at Allegany Community College, now Allegany College of Maryland, during the 1997-1998 season. Francis became the first player to take two unbeaten teams into the National Junior College Tournament.
During that season, Francis recorded a quadruple double against Shawn Marion, a long-time rival from Vincennes University.
Francis transferred from ACM to the University of Maryland to catapult the Terrapins to a No. 2 national ranking. He finished the season averaging 17 points, 4.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
Francis was a consensus second-team All-American and was named a finalist for the Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year Awards. “The Franchise” led the Terps to a 28-6 record, a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and earned first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in his lone collegiate season.
A 10-Year NBA Career
After Maryland, Francis embarked on a 10-year NBA career, predominantly with the Houston Rockets and later with the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks. He was a contestant in the NBA’s Dunk Contest and earned Co-Rookie of the Year honors in 1999-2000, as well as being selected as the second overall pick in the NBA draft.
Currently, Francis works with The Steve Francis Foundation which supports at-risk youth with educational and recreational opportunities. Above all else, his pride and joy are his two children, Shailyn and Steven Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.