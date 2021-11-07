CUMBERLAND — Jason Newman and Jordan Johnson combined for 50 points and Raphael Castillo added a double-double, leading Allegany past Potomac State on Saturday, 94-79, in the Personal Best Athletics Classic at Bob Kirk Arena.
The win moves ACM to 2-0 on the year following a 116-75 win over Penn Highlands on Friday. Potomac State (1-2) lost both of its games over the weekend, narrowly falling to Hagerstown, 73-68, on Friday.
Newman finished with a team-high 28 points on 11 of 19 shooting, including 2 of 5 from three-point land, and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Johnson tacked on 22, shooting 5 for 12 from inside the arc, 3 for 6 beyond the arc and 3 for 4 from the stripe.
“You look at the stat sheet and Jason Newman has 28 and Jordan Johnson has 22,” said ACM head coach Tommie Reams. “Jason really was the steady hand. He was scoring consistently and running the offense to get looks. At halftime, we talked about how our best shooter in Jordan hadn’t hit many shots yet. He was getting good looks, but just couldn’t get them to fall. At a crucial moment in the second half, as Potomac State got the game close, he hit eight straight points. It allowed us to really open up a lead and put them away.”
Castillo was the Trojans’ third-leading scorer with 16 points and leading rebounder with 13, including five on the offensive glass. Dalyn Brandon tacked on 12 points and Manny Ayetigbo fell just outside of double digits with nine points.
Malik Lacewell tallied a game-high 35 points for the Catamounts, shooting 13 of 31, including 4 of 13 from three, and 5 of 8 from the foul line. Richard Law added 13 points and Thaddaeus Jordan had 11 points.
“I give Potomac State a lot of credit,” said Reams. “We were up 33-8 at one point in the first half. We were in an early rout where we were really getting after them. I thought Potomac State did a great job staying focused. They really got on the offensive glass and that really sparked them. They were able to cut that lead down to 42-31 at halftime. After they got that going, Malik Lacewell hit a couple of big threes to close the gap.
“In the second half, they came out firing on all cylinders. Around the 60 point marker, they took a lead and were up 68-65. So they came roaring back and were playing really well. Our guys showed some resiliency. That’s when Jordan and Jason got things going. Pot State’s resilience showed. But once we went back to the fundamentals, we got things going.”
Johnson led the way on Friday in the Trojans’ win over Penn Highlands, scoring a game-high 24 points. Manny Ayetigbo nearly recorded a double-double, tallying 23 points and nine boards. Newman added 17 points and Brandon had 10.
“Against Penn Highlands, those guys really set the tone and we were able to get things going through them,” Reams said of his four big scorers. I thought Jordan and Manny gave us a push, Manny with his size in the second half. I don’t know how many points in a row, but it felt like he gave us 10 or 12 points in a row to extend our lead. What I thought was most impressive was our guys continued to feed him, feed the hot hand and let him do his thing.”
Both Allegany and Potomac State are off the next few days before meeting again on Friday, 3 p.m., in the Garrett Classic.
